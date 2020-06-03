Chargers' Justin Herbert No. 8 in ESPN's QB Commitment Rankings

Of the many notable moves the Los Angeles Chargers made this offseason, none will have a larger effect on their future than the decision to select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert's immediate future looks uncertain given the pandemic-related offseason restrictions. But at some point in the not-too-distant future, he should ascend the depth chart and begin the next era of Chargers football.

Given such a large investment in Herbert, it stands to reason that the Chargers have a substantial commitment to his development and status as the future face of the franchise. ESPN's Dan Graziano reached that exact conclusion in a new column that ranks each of the 32 NFL teams in terms of their commitment to their signal-caller.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Starter: Justin Herbert? Signed through: 2023

Tier: Rookie first-rounder Ranking in tier: No. 3

Contract: Not signed yet, but it will be a four-year, $26.6 million fully guaranteed contract with a $16.9 million signing bonus and a team option for a fifth year in 2024.

We don't know whether Herbert or Tyrod Taylor will start for the Chargers in Week 1 of 2020, but Taylor is scheduled to make only $5 million in non-guaranteed salary this year. He's not even certain, contractually, to be on the team when 2020 starts.

Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, is the Chargers' future at the position (at least they hope) and is in the same category as Burrow and Tagovailoa, albeit at a little bit less money given where he was picked relative to them.

While Herbert realistically might not take a meaningful snap in 2020, he represents the Chargers' long-term future until otherwise noted. Short of him proving himself to be the next Josh Rosen -- a first-round quarterback who struggles enough as a rookie to convince his team to move in a different direction after one season -- Herbert's place in the organization appears secure for the foreseeable future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH