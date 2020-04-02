ChargerReport
Chargers Still Matched with Justin Herbert Despite Dolphins Rumors

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Rumor season has officially kicked into high gear with the 2020 NFL Draft exactly three weeks away. That especially applies to quarterbacks, the most prized commodity in any draft cycle. Reports abound suggesting that the order of signal-callers could or have shifted since the start of the offseason, with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa losing ground to Oregon's Justin Herbert battling to go ahead of the other.

At least for now, Sports Illustrated's mock draft doesn't reflect those changes. In the latest edition, curator Kevin Hanson sees Tagovailoa going to the Miami Dolphins while Herbert lands with the Los Angeles Chargers.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

As the Chargers move into the post-Philip Rivers era, Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks under contract for 2020 and they are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback. While Herbert needs to improve his consistency, he has across-the-board plus traits--size, arm strength, mobility, and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy called concerns about Herbert's quiet leadership style a "false narrative" and said he has "far more charisma than many NFL starters we've been around."

While Herbert remains the pick for the Chargers at No. 6, the team might have to consider trading up to land him come the actual draft on April 23. If the Dolphins indeed prefer him to Tagovailoa, they currently stand in pole position to take him at the No. 5 pick and have more draft capital with which to trade up if it looks like Los Angeles or another team might jump them.

Alternatively, the Chargers might actually prefer another quarterback. They have already conducted a virtual meeting with Utah State's Jordan Love and met with him during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Love likely needs time to refine his skills before taking over an offense, but the presence of veteran Tyrod Taylor allows Los Angeles to ease him in rather than conduct a baptism by fire.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

