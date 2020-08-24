Chargers DT Justin Jones grinded in the offseason to have a breakout year in 2020

When training camp is off and running, one of the questions that coaches and established players receive is, "who is standing out in camp so far?" Well, even before camp started defensive end, Joey Bosa had a name.

After signing his massive five-year deal, Bosa was asked how talented the defense is; he mentioned the name "J.J." A couple of minutes later, he is asked about how good the defensive line can be to which he mentions "J.J." again. He was asked about the defense, yet again Bosa said he knew he had mentioned Justin Jones' name numerous times, but that he feels like Jones is going to take that next step this season.

His head coach echoed the same sentiment.

"I'm looking for him (Justin Jones) to have a breakout season this year," Anthony Lynn said on August 6th. "It's been coming. He's was gobbling up double teams. He finished very strong last season."

Jones was drafted in the third round in 2018. He was at N.C. State with a talented defensive line group that had all four players drafted; Bradley Chubb (Denver Broncos), B.J. Hill (New York Giants), and Kentavius Street (San Francisco 49ers). The former Wolfpack defensive lineman went from a talented defensive line group in college to one in the NFL.

So, Jones knows what it takes to have a successful year with so much talent around him.

"Definitely pushes me just for the simple fact that they did it, why can't I?" Jones explained. "That is kinda my mindset going into this thing. We just have so much talent. So much knowledge. How can I not? That's my mindset when I hit the field or in the film room. Like 'they did it, I can too.' There is no limit to what I can do."

Jones worked since day one to try and earn his place. At first, he would rarely see the field, but as his rookie year went along, with the snaps he was given the coaches began to notice that he had what it took to start. Jones said he use to pick veteran defensive tackle Brandon Mebane's brain to learn about the game.

In 2019, Jones was named the starter in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's talented defense. He missed four games during the season due to a shoulder injury, but he took the next step. He is an exceptional run stopper but says he worked on a couple of things in the offseason to become a better pass rusher.

"Hand speed, footwork, hips, basically all the tools you need to become a really good pass rusher," explained Jones. "Basically, all the small tools you need go become a really good pass rusher. It's not specifically one thing."

Jones mentioned that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he rarely ever went out. All he did was work out and prepare for this season because he wanted to take the next steps.

"That's what I grind for," said Jones. "You don't grind for nothing. You grind for what you want to be successful. You grind to feed your family. You grind to get wins. You grind for your team. That's what I do. I grind for success."

Last season, he made changes to his game like he stopped eating red meat, ate more vegetables, and started riding bikes. Just because he made changes last season didn't mean that was it. He said he made, even more, this offseason.

"Explosiveness off the ball but definitely been training in the offseason," explained Jones. I changed my body around like I did the previous season. This year I focused more on body fat and gaining more muscle and everything like that. Being quick off the ball, being quick to bend, and having lateral quickness have to have that on the d-line, especially in the interior guy. Stay strong at the point of attack stuff like that just bring all the things to the field so it's now being showcased on film. I am excited for that going into the season."

The defensive line added big man Linval Joseph, whom Jones feels like both can benefit from each other's play. Joseph is an excellent pass rusher, and with Jones being good against the run, they could be the Yin, and the Yang the Bolts have been looking for on the defensive line.

Bradley mentioned that he wants to get a push from the defensive tackles so that the quarterback falls right in the lap of Bosa or fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram. That is something both Jones and Joseph can do.

Jones has the backing of the coaches and his fellow teammates. He knows what his role is on the team and knows what the overall goal is.

"You play this game to win," said Jones. "My job is a small puzzle piece to this big picture. I do my job, and I put my puzzle piece in place, and everyone does their job, we should win a lot of games. That's the goal to win."