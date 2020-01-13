Chargers' Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa Named to PFWA All-AFC Team for 2019

Though the Los Angeles Chargers finished with a 5-11, they managed to land multiple players onto a major end-of-season awards list. On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America named Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa to their 2019 All-AFC team.

Both players delivered tremendous individual seasons for the Chargers in 2019. Allen recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign as a receiver and the fourth of his career. He also led the NFL in receiving over the first three weeks of the season, posting 404 yards including a 183-yard performance against the Houston Texans.

"He's a very talented player, but the thing that makes him special is that he works at it every day," Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. "He comes to work every day and you can see it with his preparation, how he goes about practice. He practices hard and then it shows up in the games. He's a very unselfish player, blocks like heck. Some games you see that he has five catches and other games, he has 12. That's just the player that he is. He works and he wants to win. He's very detailed in his route-running. He's a heck of a player."

Meanwhile, Bosa notched 11.5 sacks and led the team in quarterback hits with 31. Bosa took over several games this season, almost single-handedly disrupting the Chicago Bears offense in Week 8 and derailing the Green Bay Packers the following weekend.

"With Joey, he really works at it -- physically, he knows he has the ability," Los Angeles defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He's constantly working at his craft. I've mentioned this before, his mentality and how he goes about it, just handling adversity. Sometimes, if things aren't going quite his way, just the growth that he has had in that aspect, I think, has been tremendous. That's something that he has taken a lot of pride in. That's where they say, 'What would you do without a guy like Joey?' It'd be tough because he's a guy that impacts the game and elevates everybody around him."

Unlike the Associated Press which names first- and second-team All-Pros for the entire league, the PFWA breaks up the selections by NFC and AFC players and then names one compromising the best players from both conferences. The inclusion on the 2019 All-AFC team represents the first such honor for either Keenan Allen or Joey Bosa. The PFWA featured no other member of the Chargers this year after defensive back Derwin James (All-Rookie, All-AFC, All-NFL) and special teamer Adrian Phillips (All-AFC, All-NFL) made the cut a year ago.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH