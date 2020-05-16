Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ranks No. 83 on PFF's All-Decade List

Since establishing himself as a rookie in 2013, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has held a place among the top players at his position. A list of the 101 best players of the past decade curated by Pro Football Focus reinforces that notion, ranking the Pro Bowl wideout No. 83 overall.

83. WR KEENAN ALLEN

One of the slickest route-runners in the game, Keenan Allen doesn't have the mind-blowing athletic profile of some other receivers, but he can match anyone from a production standpoint. Allen has reeled in more than 90% of the catchable passes thrown his way since he entered the league and generated more than two yards for every pass pattern he has run. There is no real weakness to his game, and he has consistently shown that he will get open at will with some of the best releases off the line of any receiver in football.

Allen's physical tools do not quite compare to that of, say, the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones. However, Allen has built his game around crafty route running since his time at Cal and has continued to perfect the art since joining the Chargers seven years ago. In the time since, he has registered four 1,000-yard seasons as a pass catcher and earned three trips to the Pro Bowl, the most recent coming after the 2019 season. Barring injury, Allen will once again serve as the centerpiece of the Chargers' passing attack during the upcoming season.

Allen already ranks sixth in franchise history with 6,405 receiving yards and could move as high as fourth by the end of the 2020 season. He currently ranks 10th in club history with 34 receiving touchdowns.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH