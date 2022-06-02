Keenan Allen is Encouraged by the Chargers' Turnout at OTAs: 'The Culture is Growing'

The Chargers held their fifth OTA practice on Wednesday, and despite this portion of the offseason program being voluntary, the turnout was quite notable.

The Chargers' new additions of pass rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and others were all on the field getting their feet wet with their new team.

In fact, veterans such as pass rusher Joey Bosa, who generally hasn’t appeared during OTAs in past seasons as he typically prefers works out on his own, was in attendance during Wednesday's practice open to the media.

“The culture is growing. Obviously, you can tell with all the free agents that we signed that they like it," wide receiver Keenan Allen said about the veterans attending OTAs. "They like what they see. They like what they’re hearing. They like what they see on tape, too. Come out and join. Hopefully they can bring that fire and bring that energy. Van Noy is a Super Bowl winner. J.C. is a Super Bowl winner. We need all of that energy to come show us how to do it.”

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen enters his 10th NFL season as a member of the Chargers. He's pretty much seen it all from the ups and the downs. Specifically, he's been at the center of watching the team transform over the past few seasons.

"Does it look different? Absolutely," Allen said of how the team feels compared to previous years. "Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It’s amazing.”

Allen said several times after practice that the team's culture is growing. And rightfully so, the team is picked to finish toward the top of the league this season with a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Despite the expectations surrounding the Chargers, Allen said they haven't started talking directly about the Super Bowl. They understand there's a lot of work to be done beforehand.

“We’re competing every day," Allen said. "Coach Brandon [Staley] is definitely being a player’s coach as far as keeping us healthy and not making us do too much. More football, more basics. More understanding technique, more understanding assignments. When we get down to it, we know what to do.”

The Chargers are at a much different place this year in OTAs compared to last season when the entire roster was learning the playbook of the offense and defensive scheme.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, they retained the majority of starters, so the second year in the same system is creating more comfortability.

While the defense endured an overhaul at each level of the unit, the Chargers signed five defenders in the form of free agency who've previously played for Staley. In theory, that should call for a far-less adjustment period as those players already have a base knowledge of what to expect, schematically.

"You have guys like myself, Derwin [James Jr.], [Justin] Herbert. Van Noy is here. Khalil Mack is here. Joey Bosa showed up today. Mike Williams is in the building," Allen said. "Those are guys that you don’t expect to be at OTAs. When we all show up, come out to practice and come to the meetings, it lets you know that we have something special going on."

The Chargers have four more OTA practices, which conclude on June 9. The team will then transition into mandatory rookie minicamp that will span from June 14-15.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.