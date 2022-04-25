Kenneth Murray's Timetable for Return Sits in Question Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

The Chargers linebacker position took a hit this offseason when last year's leading tackler, Kyzir White, departed in free agency. Meanwhile, the Chargers have also been tasked with configuring Kenneth Murray's availability to start the year after he had offseason ankle surgery a little over two weeks ago.

Murray announced on Instagram on April 7 that he had a procedure done on his ankle, posting a picture and a caption that said "Thank (you) for all the messages. Surgery was a success! Had surgery on the ankle I injured during the season! Be back on the field soon. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco held his annual pre-draft press conference on Monday, and when asked about Murray's timetable for return, he didn’t have a definitive time frame for when he expects him back on the field.

“I don’t know [his timetable]," Telesco said. "I assume he’ll probably miss most of OTAs and kind of go from there. He had ankle surgery. It’s something that you’d prefer to not have surgery. That’s always your first approach if you can. I think, in his case, it just got to the point where it seemed like the best course of action was to go in and have surgery. He’s handled it really well.”

Telesco later added that he doesn’t know if Murray will be ready to go when training camp starts in July.

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Murray spent six weeks on the injured list last season after dealing with this nagging ankle injury. In a separate post from his announcement on Instagram that revealed he had surgery, Murray further explained the severity of the injury, detailing that he stepped on a pylon by the end zone which tweaked his ankle to an even greater extent leading up to the Week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

Murray explained that he received advice from the Chargers' medical team upon the 2021 campaign coming to a close with the recommended advice being to stay off his injured ankle for eight to 10 weeks. The hope was staying off his ankle would heal itself and the injury would then be behind him for the 2022 season.

However, after doing so through the early goings of the offseason, Murray's ankle hadn't made nearly enough progress and was still bothersome upon beginning activity.

That prompted Murray with needing surgery since little to no progress was made regarding the health of his ankle.

The Chargers added Troy Reeder this offseason to join the linebacker group after three seasons with the Rams. Reeder comes over with familiarity with Brandon Staley's defensive scheme having played for him in 2020.

Linebacker is a position the Chargers are likely to add at some point in the draft with one of their 10 selections. Whether they do so early on or wait until the final day of the draft to bolster this area of their roster for depth purposes, remains a wait-and-see. But the continuation of adding to the linebacker core feels highly likely with Murray's timeline for taking the field unclear.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.