Chargers HC Brandon Staley Shares the Status of LB Kenneth Murray's Timetable for Return

COSTA MESA – Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray announced last month via his Instagram account that he underwent offseason surgery. Murray followed the advice of the team's medical team, but after rest didn’t improve the pain of his impaired ankle, he followed suit with the procedure in early April hoping better health will be in his near future.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco didn't have a concrete timetable yet for Murray, but the assumption was that he would miss all of OTAs.

On Monday, the first day of the Chargers' OTA portion of their offseason program, Murray was not present during the open availability to the media.

Following practice, Chargers coach Brandon Staley delivered an update on Murray's status, revealing the expectation for the former first-round pick is for him to be back at full speed for the start of training camp.

“From now until the summertime, until training camp starts, in the rehabilitation process, I know that he is going to be weight-bearing here soon," Staley said of Murray. "Then, once that starts, it’s really a sprint to get to training camp. But, we expect him to participate in training camp.”

The Chargers will have eight more days of OTA practices, which end on June 9. They'll hold a mandatory minicamp from June 14-15, but based on the layout from Staley, it appears training camp is the target date for Murray.

This year's training camp dates have yet to be announced, but typically begin in mid-to-late July.

“K9 is a fantastic player. He’s a guy that’s going to do really well for us this year," linebacker Drue Tranquill said about Murray earlier this month. "I’ve been able to kind of see [Murray] throughout the offseason getting rehabbed. He’s as focused as ever and as hungry as ever.

"I think, when you come in as a first-round pick, it can be really hard. There’s a lot of expectations on you. I think, if he kind of gets his freedom, mentally back, that you’re going to start to see some of those traits come alive. I know he’s just super hungry and ready to get back on the field, and ready to solidify as a premium player.”

