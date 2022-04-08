Skip to main content
Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Kenneth Murray announces he has had ankle surgery.

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray played just 11 games last season. His 2021 campaign was an injury-riddled year following an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

On Thursday, Murray announced on Instagram that he had surgery on his left ankle to repair the injury that derailed his availability last season.

"Thank (you) for all the messages," Murray said on his Instagram post. "Surgery was a success! Had surgery on the ankle I injured during the season! Be back on the field soon. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Murray didn't reveal what his rehab or recovery time will look like, but as he currently has a cast on his left leg, it's assumed he'll be on a limited basis as things ramp up this spring before getting back to 100%.

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' linebacker group took a notable hit this offseason with the team's leading tackler, Kyzir White, departing in free agency to join the Eagles. Now, factoring in Murray's availability sitting in question until we find out more about his recovery, the Chargers' linebacker group appears to be more of a positional need than initially thought of a few weeks ago.

When the Chargers are in their nickel defense, Murray and Drue Tranquill figured to hold down the two starting spots. However, if Murray isn't fully recovered to start the year, Amen Ogbongbemiga or Nick Niemann are the two options on the current roster who can step in to fill the void.

Perhaps inside linebacker has now been elevated in terms of the team's importance of adding this offseason. Whether that's in the form of free agency or the NFL Draft has yet to be discovered.

Murray, a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, collected over 100 tackles as a rookie. After last season saw him record just 31 tackles as a result of injuries, the Chargers are hoping to get more from one of their highly-touted draft selections.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

Los Angeles Chargers
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
