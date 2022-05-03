Drue Tranquill on Kenneth Murray: 'He’s as Focused as Ever and as Hungry as Ever'

Drue Tranquill shares the grit that Kenneth Murray has to get back on the field as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray played the majority of last season with a lingering ankle injury. He endured a short stint on injured reserve following Week 3 before returning to action for the second half of the team's schedule.

While he made his way back onto the field, the injury never fully recovered. Following the completion of the 2021 campaign, Murray and the Chargers' training staff came to grips with an offseason plan to rest the injured ankle with the hope that it would heal itself.

After Murray demobilized his ankle for 10 weeks, there wasn't much progress made when he attempted to ramp up physical activity. That left Murray without much of a choice but two undergo surgery to put the lingering injury behind him.

“K9 is a fantastic player. He’s a guy that’s going to do really well for us this year," linebacker Drue Tranquill said Monday at the Chargers' voluntary offseason workout program. "I’ve been able to kind of see [Murray] throughout the offseason getting rehabbed. He’s as focused as ever and as hungry as ever.

"I think, when you come in as a first-round pick, it can be really hard. There’s a lot of expectations on you. I think, if he kind of gets his freedom, mentally, back that you’re going to start to see some of those traits come alive. I know he’s just super hungry and ready to get back on the field, and ready to solidify as a premium player.”

Murray's timetable for return remains in question. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said at his pre-draft press conference that he's unsure if Murray will be ready to go when training camp starts in July.

With the surgery taking place so late into the offseason, Murray's recovery period could cut into training camp as the team prepares for the start of the season. But on the flip side, having surgery suggests his ankle should be back to full health once he finishes rehab and is ready to lace up the cleats again.

Tranquill stated Monday that when you’re forced to play through a nagging injury, it limits the ability to play with freedom. He suggests it leads to overcompensating other elements of your game, leading to a mental battle in addition to the physical part of the game.

“I can’t speak for K9 personally, but I know as a player when you have a lingering injury that it’s an absolute battle," Tranquill said. "It’s not only a battle [physically], but it’s a battle mentally. When you’re out there thinking about something that you have wrong with your body, you’re not able to play free. You’re not able to think about all of the coaching points that were given to you. You’re having to deal, mentally, with, the pain that you’re dealing with in that ailment, but also, how that’s affecting you. You might be sliding more outside to get closer to your coverage because you’re not trusting your speed and your abilities. It has a huge impact on how you see things as a competitor and how you compensate as a competitor. I’m sure he would say the same thing, speaking on his ankle last year. I know he battled all year long for us.”

With the departure of Kyzir White in free agency – last year's leading tackler – Tranquill and Murray were slated to serve as the Chargers' two starters at inside linebacker when they’re in base personnel.

With Murray's status for the start of the season uncertain, newly signed linebacker Troy Reeder could fill that role during Murray's absence. Tranquill said Monday that Reeder has come in and spoke the same language of Brandon Staley's defense as if he was with the team last season.

Reeder should be a quick study to get up to speed given his familiarity with Brandon Staley's defense. Reeder played for Staley in 2020, making seven starts with 81 tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits and two pass breakups.

The Chargers didn't draft a linebacker with any of their eight selections, insinuating that they’re either confident in the group they already have in place or have intentions to dip back into the free agency pool to add another player to the mix.

