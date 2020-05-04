Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

The Los Angeles Chargers surprised many last week when they traded for a second first-round pick to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The move secured one of the 2020 NFL Draft's top prospects at the position as well as a playmaker for a linebacking corps that needed a boost heading into the upcoming season.

Outside of the Chargers organization and the Murray family, perhaps no one felt more excited about the selection than Brian Odom, Oklahoma's inside-linebackers coach last season.

"Man, we're sitting there on the couch and my family and I are watching it just kind of anticipating when it's going to happen," Odom said to Chris Hayre on the Chargers Weekly podcast. "I don't really know that much that's going on [during the draft]. You're just kind of part of the normal public and try to leave Kenneth alone in his own place. You want to text him the whole time. 'What about now? What about now?'

"Just when that moment happened, it was truly an exciting deal and we had a lot of fun with it. I couldn't have been any more proud of that individual."

After taking Murray in the first round, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco talked up his new linebacker as a high-caliber person and leader in the locker room. Odom echoed those comments, highlighting how they play out on the field.

"It's been publicized a lot during the draft process how good of a person he is and a leader he is," Odom said. "But the thing that comes to mind with me is his competitiveness and his nasty nature on the field and his physicality. He is an extreme competitor, and it's very evident in how he plays. He will go compete with the best. And also with that, he is a physical, nasty competitor that you guys are going to really love to watch and kind of rally behind."

Murray's combination of physical tools and intelligence doesn't come along often in the draft, which helps explain why the Chargers felt so motivated to trade up for his services. Odom compares Murray's total package to a create-a-player in Madden.

"My son plays Madden," Odom said. "You create a player. It's like that's who you're creating. Not only he's got those intangibles on the field, but he's such a good person. And he will be visible in the community."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH