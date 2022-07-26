Skip to main content

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray to Begin Training Camp on PUP List

The Chargers will be without Kenneth Murray for the start of training camp.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he'll be sidelined when the team begins training camp practices on Wednesday at Jack Hammet Sports Complex.

Murray was a non-participant during the team's offseason program following ankle surgery in April. The assumption is he'll be ready to hit the field at some point during training camp ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

Players who are placed on the PUP list can be activated at any point prior to the last roster cut date of Aug. 30.

Murray missed six weeks last season as a result of the injury, but was able to play through the lingering effects during the back-half of the team's schedule.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke about Murray's progress at the end of mandatory minicamp in mid-July.

“He’s made good progress. He’s on his own two feet now, which is good," Staley said. "He’s going to have to take advantage of these five weeks to get himself as close to ready as possible. Then, in training camp — again, it’s a long time before we play our first game, we’re going to make sure that we phase him in the right way, because we don’t want to go too fast too soon."

The Chargers also placed rookie tight end Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list last week.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

