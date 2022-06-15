Chargers' Khalil Mack Has 'Made a Lot of Progress' During Offseason of Change

COSTA MESA – Khalil Mack has endured an offseason of change since getting the phone call that he was being traded out of Chicago and to Los Angeles to join the Chargers.

While Mack is learning the ins and outs of being a Charger, he's not alone – there's plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. However, Mack is coming back from a surgically repaired foot injury that ended his 2021 season, so the Chargers have slowly worked him into the fold during the offseason program.

“I can’t help but feel part of things. At the same time, there’s still an adjustment learning names, faces and all of those different things. It’s coming along," Mack said.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In practices open to the media, Mack has predominantly worked on the side going through individual drills. On Tuesday, Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, Mack jumped into the 11-on-11 walkthrough portion of practice.

Despite gradually being onboarded, Mack says his rehab process has gone well and firmly stated that he'll be ready to go when training camp gets underway.

"Khalil is doing great out there. I think from when he got here to now, he’s made a lot of progress," coach Brandon Staley said of Mack. "He’s a guy, as you guys will know, he knows himself better than any of us, so he will be ready to go. There’s a long journey between now and our first game, but I really like the progress that he’s made."

Staley, who coached Mack in Chicago as his position coach in 2018, shared that the Chargers' new prized possession is picking things up on the field rather quickly. Mack followed up on that sentiment by saying that Staley's defense features a lot of the same language to his time in Chicago, playing under coach Vic Fangio as there's an abundance of overlap.

“That’s the thing. Strangely enough, the defensive calls are pretty much all the same. It’s just different wording," Mack said on the defensive scheme. "Just figuring out the different tangibles as far as what coach Staley and the defensive staff want from myself, first and foremost, making sure I’m able to affect games the way I know how to affect games.”

Mack got off to an impressive start last season, recording six sacks across his first seven games before being sidelined with the foot injury. The Chargers are hoping Mack will be able to produce similar production when he's on the field, but first it's about getting him familiar with the concepts once again.

“I can tell that Khalil has confidence in his assignments," Staley said of Mack. "It doesn’t need to go full speed for you to be able to tell if a player knows it or not. I can tell when Khalil is confident, when he gets into that familiar stance that I know all too well.”

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now, a crucial part of the Chargers, Mack joins Joey Bosa to form a formidable duo off the edge, and the two star-studded pass-rushers have begun exchanging tips. Bosa said he and Mack have two completely differently styles in rushing the passer, but believes they compliment each other well and have been able to trade ideas to incorporate new things into their arsenal.

"We have similarities in some aspects, but we rush pretty differently, so there are a lot of different ideas that we could bounce off of each other," Bosa said. "We were just talking about it today how we’ll definitely have some film sessions where we’ll break down each other’s old film and kind of see if we could pick up anything and learn stuff. Along with that, having a guy like that to compete with every day, I always want to be the best rusher out there and perform the best in the group, so to have that competition every single day, I think that’s going to drive me to be a lot better this year.”

The Chargers will wrap up their final day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and won't formally meet again until the start of training camp in late July.

