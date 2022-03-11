With Justin Herbert on a Rookie Contract, the Chargers Still Have Plenty of Cap Space Following Khalil Mack Trade
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said earlier this month at the NFL Combine that they'll be able to navigate the waters of free agency a bit differently this year. That being, because quarterback Justin Herbert is on a rookie contract.
“This year we can attack a little bit differently because we do have a lot of cap space and we do have a quarterback on a rookie deal," Telesco said on March 1.
Since then, ahead of free agency that kicks off next week, Telesco has re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension and sent a pair of draft picks to the Bears in exchange for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.
Williams' new contract contains a $14 million cap hit in 2022. Meanwhile, Mack carries over his previous contract signed with the Bears which features a $17.75 million cap hit this season.
But even after factoring in these two lucrative offseason deals, the Chargers still remain in a good spot financially.
The Chargers will have $24.56 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, once the Mack trade becomes official from the team. That positions them to sit 11th in the NFL ahead of free agency beginning.
Also, that's before the Chargers have begun trimming the fat on their roster, making roster cuts. With cuts looming in the coming days to weeks in an effort to free up more spending dollars this offseason, additional cap space will be on its way.
However, it is worth noting that the Chargers will need adequate funds to carry with them into the draft to sign their rookie class as well as a pool of money for in-season spending.
The Chargers are showing a sign of aggression that they have been somewhat reluctant in displaying throughout Telesco's tenure. But as he eluded to a week and a half ago, they're positioned nicely to attack the offseason in a different manner.
Certainly, Herbert's rookie contract which counts for only $7.2 million against the cap this season has played a large part in allowing the team to go outside their prototypical team-building boundaries.
But now is the time to do so. Herbert will be eligible for a contract extension a year from now and if he plays this season to the same effect that he's shown across his first two years in the league, he's destined to net a record-breaking contract.
