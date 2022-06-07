Kyle Van Noy Shares What Led Him to Sign With the Chargers

Kyle Van Noy spoke with the media for the first time since signing with the Chargers, sharing want went into his decision.

The Chargers have uplifted their defense at each level of the unit this offseason. From the early free agent signings at the start of the new league year to the 2022 NFL Draft and the days following the draft, the Chargers have applied a full-court press to improve the entirety of the defense after last year's shortcomings.

Among the new additions, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was brought in as a post-draft signee on a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

“Everything [stood out]. I think it starts with the foundation up top, very firm. Coach [Brandon] Staley is doing a great job. I connected with him. Then, the atmosphere that they had and this is home for me," Van Noy said after Tuesday's OTA practice when asked what went into him signing with the Chargers. "

"It just made complete sense and get the best of all worlds for my family and be able to be on the West Coast so they can come watch me play. Then, to be with a group of guys and the coaching staff that they have in place, it’s special. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Van Noy said he's always had a great appreciation for what Staley has done defensively, while watching him from afar the last few seasons. The NFL is known as a copycat league as it pertains to the schematics of the game, and Van Noy said he's been asked to do similar things with his past teams that take a page out of Staley's book.

“I’ve been watching him a while, just because of the 3-4 defense," Van Noy said of Staley. "He runs the 3-4, so things have crossed over. Back at previous employers, we’ve stolen stuff from them. They stole stuff from where I played. I’ve been a fan of him for a while."

Van Noy has shown comfortability in his short time with the team. A considerable part of that comes from the culture that Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have assembled. On Tuesday, Van Noy reiterated what other free agents have said this offseason about their new head coach, sharing the human side of Staley which includes his genuine, upbeat personality.

"It’s refreshing to have a young coach with his mindset to lead a team," Van Noy said of Staley. "To be around him and really, truly feed off that and have a group of guys feeding off his energy and his juice each and every day — coming out to practice and working really hard, just like the coaches do.”

Van Noy, 31, said the Chargers' environment is new and refreshing to him. While it appears he's gotten to know Staley particularly well, Van Noy also shared that he and his teammates have built a bond away from the football field.

Van Noy enters the fold with experience playing off-the-ball linebacker, while also having been used as an edge defender. Certainly, his versatility will play into the Chargers' favor, but Van Noy wasn't willing to elaborate on what his role will look like for the season ahead.

“That’s a secret," he said. "I can’t divulge everything that we’re doing back here. But I think they got a really good plan. I’m excited.”

