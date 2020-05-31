Chargers LB Kyzir White Charged with Reckless Driving

ChargerReport
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White faces a reckless driving charge after an incident that occurred on March 14, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Police pulled White over in Orange County, California, after observing him drive his vehicle approximately 100 miles per hour. Police also cited White for speeding and lane change infractions.

The misdemeanor charge for reckless driving carries a maximum of 90 days in jail and a fine if convicted. White has no known previous incidents of reckless driving.

Entering the 2020 season, the Chargers plan for White to compete for playing time with second-year pro Drue Tranquill along with newly acquired linebackers Nick Vigil (signed from the Cincinnati Bengals in March) and Kenneth Murray (drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft). White has also spent time at safety, the position he played for the majority of his college career. Since arriving in the NFL, White has appeared in 19 games.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, White became a part-time starter last season while totaling 40 tackles and two pass deflections. During a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in October, White recorded his second career interception, picking off quarterback Joe Flacco. Prior to his time in the NFL, White played collegiately at West Virginia. He started at safety there for two years, recording 152 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

