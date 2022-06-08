Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson Offers High Praise for Chargers' Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller

Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller has yet to take his first NFL snap. After being selected in the fourth-round by the club in April, Spiller has completed rookie minicamp and currently finds himself in Week 3 of the Chargers' organized team activities (OTAs) – a voluntary portion of the offseason program in which he's been in attendance during each availability open to the media.

Despite being months away from his first NFL game, Spiller is already drawing high praise from the greatest running back in the history of the Chargers franchise, LaDainian Tomlinson.

On Monday, the Chargers held their annual charity golf tournament in which Tomlinson was among the participants. Prior to hitting the links, Tomlinson shared some thoughts on what Spiller can bring to the Chargers' backfield.

"I've been a big fan of Isaiah, obviously being from Texas," Tomlinson said. "I've kept up with him. I haven't had the opportunity yet to meet him. I look forward to it, but I've been a big fan for a while. Isaiah with his size and his speed, his athletic ability – I think he can add a different dimension to the offense."

Tomlinson, a 2017 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a great understanding of the ins and outs of the running back position, and he specifically pointed to Spiller's build in how he sees that wearing down opposing defenses. Spiller stands at 6'1" and 215 pounds, according to the Chargers official roster.

During his time at Texas A&M, Spiller routinely bulldozed opponents. With his stature, Tomlinson believes Spiller should have no issue packing a punch when running through tacklers at the next level.

"Nowadays, guys like Isaiah, you have to have guys like him on your team from the very fact that no one wants to tackle big backs anymore," Tomlinson said. "Look what Derrick Henry has done for so long. You don't want to tackle those big guys. So I think with his speed and power combination, it's gonna be interesting to watch him develop in this offense."

Spiller figures to have a path towards the No. 2 running back role behind starter Austin Ekeler, competing with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III in training camp for the primary backup spot.

