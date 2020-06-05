Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson Named Top Fantasy RB of All-Time

During his career with the San Diego Chargers, running back LaDainian Tomlinson helped fantasy football managers win countless championships. The Hall of Famer finished among the top four in fantasy scoring at any position from 2002 through 2007 and finished atop the leaderboard in 2006, the year he took home both MVP honors and Offensive Player of the Year. For those reasons and more, Tomlinson ranks among the most impactful players in the history of fantasy sports.

Michael Fabiano of SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio echoed those sentiments this week, naming Tomlinson as the greatest fantasy running back of all-time. Tomlinson appeared on the program to discuss how he thought about fantasy sports during his career and how he grew into the most dominant fantasy player in the NFL.

"I would hear about Marshall [Faulk] in fantasy football early in my career, the first couple of years," Tomlinson said while appearing on the show. "Marshall was the guy."

That changed quickly as Tomlinson's career exploded just as Faulk's descended. Tomlinson not only produced from a yards and touchdown perspective, he rarely missed games. During the first eight seasons of his career, Tomlinson missed just one regular-season game. That helped contribute to his prodigious fantasy output.

"I started getting calls about being on the cover of magazines and doing interviews about fantasy football," Tomlinson said. "When I saw the magazines, I'm like, 'Man, this is pretty big time.' People are really paying attention to fantasy football. And I think it was right around that 2006 season. There was so much attention on fantasy football."

Check out Fabiano's full list of greatest fantasy running backs below.

10. Priest Holmes, Ravens/Chiefs

9. Edgerrin James, Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks

8. Ricky Watters, Seahawks/49ers/Eagles

7. Curtis Martin, Patriots/Jets

6. Emmitt Smith, Cowboys/Cardinals

5. Barry Sanders, Lions

4. Walter Payton, Bears

3. Jim Brown, Browns

2. Marshall Faulk, Colts/Rams

1. LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers/Jets

