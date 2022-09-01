Skip to main content

Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree to Practice Squad, Bringing Total to 15 Players

The Chargers have added another member to their practice squad.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, leaving room for two more signings.

On Thursday, one day removed from being waived following the addition of running back Sony Michel, second-year rusher Larry Rountree is back with the team, being added to the practice squad.

"Larry's not a guy that we're down on by any stretch, but we felt so highly about Sony that we wanted to make a move and it becomes a numbers game," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Tuesday prior to Rountree re-joining the team.

A sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2021, Rountree saw just minimal looks as a rookie, carrying the ball 36 times for 87 yards and one touchdown.

In training camp, he worked in with Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller, competing for the second running back role behind Austin Ekeler.

Rountree is the only running back on the Chargers' practice squad, meaning he could get his number called upon, being added to the 53-man roster if an injury occurs at the position.

The Chargers still have one open spot to reach the maximum number of players they can carry on the practice squad.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

