ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Charger Report+

Chargers LB Drue Tranquill is out with a broken fibula

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers came away with their first victory of the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. They suffered a significant loss in the game. Bolts head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed on Monday that linebacker Drue Tranquill would be out for some time with a broken left fibula.

Lynn said that he would be out for a while, but they didn’t know if the young linebacker would be out for the season. During the game on Sunday in the first quarter, the Bengals offense ran a screen pass with tight end Drew Sample. Right tackle Bobby Hart came up and blocked an already slipping Tranquill. The Notre Dame alum’s left foot was caught in the turf.

You could see the frustration on Tranquill’s face as tears rolled down his eyes as he was carted off the field. He had worked hard in the offseason to improve in his second season. The defense had an athletic group until the injury. The second-year linebacker had also stepped up as a leader, so he will be missed in all aspects.

Now, who could replace him?

“We are looking at a lot of different combinations right now,” explained Lynn. “We are trying to figure it out. I mean, we could move Kenneth (Murray) because he is so athletic, but do you want to move him to another position? That is new learning or leave him where he is at train someone else that may not be as good at that position? We are just looking at a lot of different things.”

As the week goes on and the game against Kansas City draws near, the team will have more of an idea of who will take over for Tranquill.

Jackson injured

On Sunday, another injury that took place was running back, Justin Jackson. He hurt his quad during the game and never returned.

“He is very disappointed,” said Lynn. “JJ does everything he can to stay on the field. Just somethings you can’t control. He just has to control the things you can. That is to keep a positive attitude and just back as soon as possible.”

Jackson was injured much last year and was only able to play in seven games. Lynn sees a lot of potential in the young back. Especially after his performance at the back end of 2018.

Jackson hurt his foot during training camp but was able to bounce back from it. Lynn is hoping that Jackson will be able to get around and play at a high level.

Nuts N’ Bolts

  • Chargers right guard Trai Turner didn’t play on Sunday, but Lynn said he was close. He likes Turner’s chances for this upcoming weekend against Kansas City.
  • Lynn said he liked the work that right guard Tyree St. Louis did yesterday but obviously that he has some things to work on.
THANKS FOR READING CHARGER REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Joshua Kelley was one of the bright spots in the Chargers victory

The Bolts came home from Cincinnati with a victory thanks to three separate contributions.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers defense fuels first victory of the season against the Bengals

The Chargers won the turnover battle making Cincy cough the ball up twice.

Fernando Ramirez

by

Fermal

The Chargers defense versus Joe Burrow is one matchup to watch for in Chargers vs. Bengals

The Chargers open up the season against the Bengals and here are three things to watch for in the game.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers versus Bengals breakdown and prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and here is the full breakdown of the game.

Fernando Ramirez

by

Fermal

Chargers defense must bring the heat to disrupt rookie Joe Burrow

The Bolts will be facing a rookie quarterback on Sunday. The defense will need to execute these three things to start the season off with a victory.

Fernando Ramirez

Keenan Allen “grateful” for the possibility of being a Charger for life

The Bolts receiver signed his third contract with the team and says he wants to play for the organization for the rest of his career.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Gus Bradley and Joey Bosa have history with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but it is all business on Sunday

There is some familiarity between the Chargers organization and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The team knows how talented and dangerous the rookie quarterback is.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Preview of the Chargers-Bengals matchup with James Rapien of AllBengals

The much anticipated debut of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers defense will have their handsful with the Bengals.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor ‘hungry’ to start on Sunday against the Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out to prove yet again why he should be a starter in the NFL

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

HBO Hard Knocks Chargers recap: Cut down day and Derwin James injury

The last episode of Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night. It featured cut down day and the injury to safety Derwin James.

Fernando Ramirez