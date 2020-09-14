Chargers LB Drue Tranquill is out with a broken fibula

The Chargers came away with their first victory of the 2020 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. They suffered a significant loss in the game. Bolts head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed on Monday that linebacker Drue Tranquill would be out for some time with a broken left fibula.

Lynn said that he would be out for a while, but they didn’t know if the young linebacker would be out for the season. During the game on Sunday in the first quarter, the Bengals offense ran a screen pass with tight end Drew Sample. Right tackle Bobby Hart came up and blocked an already slipping Tranquill. The Notre Dame alum’s left foot was caught in the turf.

You could see the frustration on Tranquill’s face as tears rolled down his eyes as he was carted off the field. He had worked hard in the offseason to improve in his second season. The defense had an athletic group until the injury. The second-year linebacker had also stepped up as a leader, so he will be missed in all aspects.

Now, who could replace him?

“We are looking at a lot of different combinations right now,” explained Lynn. “We are trying to figure it out. I mean, we could move Kenneth (Murray) because he is so athletic, but do you want to move him to another position? That is new learning or leave him where he is at train someone else that may not be as good at that position? We are just looking at a lot of different things.”

As the week goes on and the game against Kansas City draws near, the team will have more of an idea of who will take over for Tranquill.

Jackson injured

On Sunday, another injury that took place was running back, Justin Jackson. He hurt his quad during the game and never returned.

“He is very disappointed,” said Lynn. “JJ does everything he can to stay on the field. Just somethings you can’t control. He just has to control the things you can. That is to keep a positive attitude and just back as soon as possible.”

Jackson was injured much last year and was only able to play in seven games. Lynn sees a lot of potential in the young back. Especially after his performance at the back end of 2018.

Jackson hurt his foot during training camp but was able to bounce back from it. Lynn is hoping that Jackson will be able to get around and play at a high level.

Nuts N’ Bolts