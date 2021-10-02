Chargers LB Kenneth Murray was injured during practice

The Chargers were going through individual drills on Saturday with their Monday night matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on the horizon. Linebacker Kenneth Murray was going through an interception drill when he fell awkwardly.

He yelled out, and trainers rushed over to tend to him. The linebacker had his hands on his head the whole time while they looked at his leg. The trainers called for the cart, and he was carted off the field.

"He rolled his ankle," said head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley mentioned that they would know more later.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury "doesn't figure to be as bad as it sounded."

The Chargers did announce that he is questionable heading into the Monday night game. This is the third time since August that Murray has injured his ankle, and the injury has looked bad.

Drue Tranquill will take over his starting spot at linebacker opposite Kyzir White if Murray is out for the foreseeable future. In week two against Dallas, he injured his ankle and went back in on the next series.

The former Notre Dame linebacker wasn't called upon in the first two weeks except for special teams. He came in against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday and had a tackle for loss along with half a sack.

"When his time was called, he stepped right in," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said on Friday. "He was physical on tackles; you saw him flying around the field. He was the huge impact that we needed."

Murray was having a rollercoaster kind of second-year where he was inconsistent. The Chargers will be hoping he won't an extended amount of time, but it sounds like he has a real chance to play on Monday.

For the time being, it will be Tranquill and White starting at linebacker if Murray can't go, but the way he has come back from these ankle injuries, no one should be surprised if he is out there on Monday.

What's up, Doc?

Earlier in the week, Staley mentioned that he felt like defensive tackle Justin Jones had a better chance of playing on Monday than cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Well, on Saturday, it was announced that Jones will be out, and Harris is a game-time decision.

"He's practiced, and he's wanted to get out there," Staley said. "This guy's a real competitor, and so he really wanted to test it with shoulder pads on, give it a healthy two- or three-days work."

Staley mentioned that Jones had a good start to the week but felt a tug during yesterday's practice. The team does have Christian Covington and Joe Gaziano, whom they elevated from the practice squad earlier this week.