Lessons the Chargers Can Learn from Final 8 Playoff Teams

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't played a game in nearly two weeks and won't take the field again in a meaningful way for many months. In the interim, they have to watch while their peers battle for the opportunity to play in Super Bowl LIV.

But while the Chargers wait for the roster-building periods of the offseason to kick off, they can absorb the lessons of the eight teams still alive in the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens: Play-action and misdirection

Due to the presence of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, the Ravens run an offense that varies significantly from that of the Chargers. However, Baltimore's success derives in no small part to the use of misdirection and play-action. No defense has a good answer to an effective play fake, and using them at high rates doesn't diminish their effectiveness. Los Angeles actually averaged the 12th most yards per play-action attempt in the league last season but ranked just 23rd in overall usage. Head coach Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen would do well to take a cue from the Ravens and lean more heavily into their play-action game in 2020.

Green Bay Packers: Support aging QB with defense, running game

The Packers have thrived under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur, winning 13 games and a top-2 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, much of that success has come from taking pressure off two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and placing it on Green Bay's running game and defense. Rodgers can still bring out his peak form at times, but he no longer does so every week, not unlikely Philip Rivers. If Rivers returns, the Chargers can help him avoid another disappointing season by following a similar path.

Houston Texans: Bolster the pass protection

The Texans haven't done a particularly good job of protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and that provides the lesson here. Watson's ability to extend plays with his legs and consistently move the ball out of structure has allowed him to overcome poor pass protection at times, but the Texans seem unlikely to win a championship until he no longer has to with such great frequency. The Chargers will use the offseason to improve their offensive line, which should help Rivers on the deep shots he likes to take.

Kansas City Chiefs: Vertical speed at receiver

The Chargers have fantastic skill-position players. However, none of their top wideouts have the type of vertical speed that several members of the Chiefs' receiving corps possess. That certainly doesn't mean Los Angeles can't move the ball down the field -- Mike Williams' 20.4 yards per catch led the NFL in 2019 -- but it does affect how opposing teams defend the offense. Adding a burner that defensive backs need to respect can open things up underneath where so many of the Chargers' stars thrive.

Minnesota Vikings: More play-action

The Vikings provide another strong example of the benefits of play-action. Only three teams used it more frequently in 2019, and only five averaged more yards on those types of plays. That approach turned Kirk Cousins into one of the most effective quarterbacks in the NFL, no small accomplishment given his relative struggles last season. The Chargers can expect a similar boost in Rivers' efficiency if they apply the same principles in 2020.

San Francisco 49ers: Receivers as ball carriers

Though the Chargers enjoyed plenty of success using running back Austin Ekeler as a wideout, they didn't attempt to use their receivers as rushers very often. Meanwhile, the 49ers have made jet motion and sweeps a steady part of their offensive diet. Rookie Deebo Samuel became one of several wideouts to regularly receive handoffs in the offense, turning them into 159 yards and three touchdowns in the process. While Los Angeles doesn't currently have a wideout with Samuel's build and explosion, they could find similar success by adding one in the offseason.

Seattle Seahawks: Off-ball linebacker play

No, the Chargers can't expect to find a player of Bobby Wagner's caliber lying around. However, finding an off-ball linebacker with strong coverage skills could provide a massive boost to Gus Bradley's defense. Wagner cleans up plenty of issues for the Seahawks due to his range and football intelligence. Los Angeles just needs someone who can play alongside Drue Tranquill in passing situations.

Tennessee Titans: Value of big backs

Even if the Chargers don't re-sign Melvin Gordon, they will go into next season with a deep, talented backfield. However, neither Ekeler nor Justin Jackson has the size of Tennessee's Derrick Henry. Admittedly, few backs do. However, the Titans have exploited Henry's sheer mass to their advantage down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. Los Angeles can have an effective offense without a big back of their own, but they could benefit from having one on the roster.

