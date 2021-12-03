Chargers LG Matt Feiler will return Sunday against Bengals

It hasn't been the best few weeks for the Chargers, but they got some good news on Friday when left guard Matt Feiler was taken off the injury report and is back in the starting lineup.

They didn't have him last weekend against the Denver Broncos, and the offensive line looked like the 2020 version. Senio Kelemente played in his place, but on the opening drive of the second half, allowed a sack and committed two penalties. He had a rough game.

"He's one of our best players," head coach Brandon Staley explained. "You saw last week what he means to us. And I think sometimes you see the value of people when they're not there."

Staley mentioned on Monday that he was "hopeful" Feiler would play on Sunday. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday being his full day.

Feiler, along with Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley solidifies that left side of the offensive line for the Chargers.

"He's been incredible all year long, and it would mean a lot to us for to have him back," quarterback Justin Herbert said.

Chargers will need him this weekend, especially with the Bengals improved defensive line.

Joseph out Sunday

The Chargers will be missing their defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Sunday. Joseph will be missing his third game this season.

He missed the game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury. He was placed on the Covid list that Monday, so he missed last weekend's game against the Broncos.

"We're just working him back and making sure that when he does return that he's ready to go give his best," Staley said.

They want to ease him back into the workload. Staley mentioned they want him to be in game shape when he returns to the lineup. He is still on the COVID

Staley said it will be the same defensive line as last Sunday: Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones, and Christian Covington. He likes the defensive line rotation that the team has and was asked about maybe limiting Tillery and Covington's snap count.

"Cov and Jerry, those guys are our best players, and so we're going to put those guys out there," Staley said. "We expect them to go do the job for us."

Harris Will Suit Up Sunday

The Chargers signed cornerback Davontae Harris on Tuesday. He has familiarity with Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill when he was in Denver.

Even though he just got in, Staley says he will have a role on Sunday.

"I think he's going to have a role in the game, I think it'll be a bigger factor on special teams, and then kind of a backup emergency roll a corner," Staley said.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. OUT: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), S Alohi Gilman (quad).