Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman says goal is to stay healthy in 2020

Before the start of every season, the media asks players what their goal is for the upcoming year. Some will say a Super Bowl. Others will have individual statistical goals. For Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman the answer is easy.

Staying healthy all 16 games.

"I am as healthy as an ox as people like to say," said Perryman. "That's always been my obstacle, and that has been my downfall since I have been here, but going into this year, I am healthy, I feel good and have taken care of my body."

Since being drafted in 2015, Perryman has suffered nine injuries that have made him play 56 out of 80 games. It hurts. He is a talented linebacker who has been important for the defense in the run game. The problem is that he gets hurt when he is in a rhythm, and it deteriorates everything.

"When he is well, he is hell," explained Lynn. "He has been in there competing. He missed a couple of days because of an injury, but he is back, and he is competing."

Perryman missed a couple of days in training camp due to an undisclosed injury. He missed the team's scrimmage last Sunday but has come back into the fold.

The Miami Hurricane product says he worked hard in the offseason. He decided to focus more on cardio and less on weightlifting. He started eating better.

He has been the starting "MIKE" linebacker for the last three seasons, but this year the team drafted Kenneth Murray in the first round.

"Oh man, baller," explained Perryman about Murray. "I can't wait to see him play, man. He has this presence about him, and I can't wait to watch him take off. Stay tuned, man I can't give you guys too much information."

Murray has been the MIKE since Perryman went out with the injury, but the thing about defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system is that the linebackers are taught all three positions. So even if Murray is the starting MIKE, then Perryman can play somewhere else.

"We have depth at every single position," said Perryman. "Every guy can play all three positions. Depth wise we are looking real good."

One of the exciting moves of the offseason was the addition of defensive tackle Linval Joseph. The media has spoken to at least one member of each position on the football's defensive side. Each position thinks that the addition of Joseph will help them out tremendously.

"Linval is maybe the biggest, strongest defensive lineman I have ever seen," Perryman said. "The pressure puts on a quarterback, his run game, his pass game, double teams you aren't moving him, single blocking good luck. It is almost like you have to pick your poison with him, man."

The defense has a lot of potential to be special, even with the loss of safety Derwin James. They will need to stay relatively healthy the whole season. Perryman says that his offseason conditioning and the work he has put in on the field makes him feel like this is the healthiest he has been in some time.

· Chargers OC Shane Steichen sounds very optimistic that Mike Williams will play Week 1: "Mike’s gotta be ready to play. I think Mike has got that mindset to be ready to play. We look forward to having him on September 13."

· Right guard Trai Turner practiced on Thursday. Running back Justin Jackson and center Mike Pouncey weren’t practicing during the viewing portion open to the media.