ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers, Linval Joseph Agree to Terms on Two-Year, $17 Million Deal

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers' defensive front will feature a different anchor than in past years. On Wednesday, the team agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph on a two-year, $17 million contract, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Chargers primarily used three players at nose tackle last season: Brandon Mebane, Damion Square, and Sylvester Williams. All three either hit the free-agent market this offseason or received their release from the team, thinning an important position in Gus Bradley's defense. Even if Los Angeles re-signs one or more of those players, they will need more help to adequately defend the run next season.

Though Joseph can't fill the void of three players, but he does provide an upgrade at the top. Joseph earned Pro Bowl nods in 2016 and '17 and has continued to play well in the seasons since. He has also stayed remarkably healthy, missing only four games over the last four seasons. And while Joseph specializes in taking on multiple blockers in the run game, he does provide some semblance of a pass rush. He has amassed 11.5 sacks since 2016 and 37 quarterback hits, each among the better marks for true nose tackles during that span. While the Chargers will center their pass rush around defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Joseph can clean up some of what they miss.

Joseph entered the NFL in 2010 as a second-round pick of the New York Giants. He will turn 33 before the end of his new contract with the Chargers.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Moving Forward with Tyrod Taylor at QB for 2020

The Chargers will not trade or sign a veteran quarterback after missing on Tom Brady, instead moving forward with Tyrod Taylor as their starter.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Broncos Trade for Jurrell Casey, Escalate AFC West Arms Race

The AFC West arms race continues to heat up after the Broncos traded for Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Derek Watt Leaving Chargers, Joins Brother T.J. with Steelers

The Steelers now have two-thirds of the Watt brothers after landing Chargers fullback Derek Watt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After Missing on Tom Brady, What Can the Chargers Do Now?

The Chargers missed on landing Tom Brady, leaving them with some intriguing but flawed backup plans at quarterback.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why, in football terms, the Chargers might be better off without Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The LA Times on the Chargers' pursuit of Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Turns Down Chargers, Expected to Join Buccaneers

After considering an opportunity to join the Chargers, Brady has opted to pursue a deal with the Buccaneers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers Lands with Colts, Reuniting QB with Frank Reich

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has landed with the Colts, reuniting with coach Frank Reich in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers and Bryan Bulaga Agree to Deal, Bolstering Case to Tom Brady

The Chargers landed one of the top offensive linemen in free agency Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Bryan Bulaga.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Teddy Bridgewater Finalizing Deal with Panthers, Removing Option for Chargers

Former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will sign with the Panthers, removing one of the Chargers' backup options should Tom Brady sign elsewhere.

Jason B. Hirschhorn