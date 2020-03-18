Chargers, Linval Joseph Agree to Terms on Two-Year, $17 Million Deal

The Chargers' defensive front will feature a different anchor than in past years. On Wednesday, the team agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph on a two-year, $17 million contract, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Chargers primarily used three players at nose tackle last season: Brandon Mebane, Damion Square, and Sylvester Williams. All three either hit the free-agent market this offseason or received their release from the team, thinning an important position in Gus Bradley's defense. Even if Los Angeles re-signs one or more of those players, they will need more help to adequately defend the run next season.

Though Joseph can't fill the void of three players, but he does provide an upgrade at the top. Joseph earned Pro Bowl nods in 2016 and '17 and has continued to play well in the seasons since. He has also stayed remarkably healthy, missing only four games over the last four seasons. And while Joseph specializes in taking on multiple blockers in the run game, he does provide some semblance of a pass rush. He has amassed 11.5 sacks since 2016 and 37 quarterback hits, each among the better marks for true nose tackles during that span. While the Chargers will center their pass rush around defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Joseph can clean up some of what they miss.

Joseph entered the NFL in 2010 as a second-round pick of the New York Giants. He will turn 33 before the end of his new contract with the Chargers.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH