Chargers DT Linval Joseph on teammates compliments and opening of SoFi Stadium

The Chargers made numerous moves in free agency. They brought in free agents who could make an impact on the team and had super bowl experience.

One of the free agents is earning high praise from his fellow teammates. No matter where they play on the field, they have noticed what number 95 brings.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins called him, "like a mobile home."

Cornerback Casey Hayward called him, "a truck."

Left tackle Sam Tevi likened Joseph to "a walking refrigerator" and "a running Coke machine."

That is what happens when you are 6 feet 4 and weigh 329 pounds—the way defensive tackle Linval Joseph is built.

Even Chargers pro bowl defensive end Joey Bosa was impressed adding, "probably the strongest human I've come across."

For the Chargers, though, Joseph is just what the defense needed and could be an underrated move that people won't see until the season starts.

"He's literally like a house in there," said Jenkins. "You have to throw it over a house if you're the quarterback. We're going to get a lot of batted balls and altered throws with him in there."

The former Minnesota Viking is going into his 11th NFL season, but the stats don't lie 24 sacks, 525 tackles, and two pro bowl appearances.

Joseph brings to the defense a big, strong, and smart defensive tackle who knows how to pass rush. The defense has been missing that. The Bolts have Justin Jones opposite Joseph, and he is a very good run stopper.

Joseph will be able to make a push-up front that will help back the quarterback into Bosa's waiting arms or defensive end Melvin Ingram’s.

"He's gonna occupy one or maybe two every single time he's in there," explained Bosa. "He should demand a double team, or he's just gonna be walking people back."

How does Joseph respond to all of the compliments from his teammates?

"I just want to consider myself a playmaker," explained Joseph. "I'm trying to come out here (do my job, make plays teach everybody how to make plays and how to do it the right way. Right now, I'm just trying to lead and help this team make it to the top."

Joseph made it to the top before with the New York Giants in 2011 when they beat the New England Patriots. He knows what it takes.

He has seen what the defense can do.

"We have some home-run hitters …" Joseph said. "Once they put everything together, it's going to be scary. I'd say it that way. It will be scary if everything's put together right."

There have been no preseason games, so Thursday will be the first time that Joseph wears a Chargers jersey when the team practices at SoFi Stadium for the first time.

The 70,000-seat stadium will be the home of the Chargers after playing the last three seasons at the Stubhub/Dignity Health Sports Complex.

Unfortunately, the Chargers announced on Tuesday evening that fans would not be allowed at the stadium for the time being.

"It's still football," Joseph said about playing games in an empty stadium. "Fans or no fans, you still gotta lock-in. You still gotta do your job. You still gotta make plays. You still gotta win the games."

The former Giant knows what opening a stadium is all about. He has opened two others in his career. As a member of the Giants, he was there for the opening of MetLife Stadium. As a Minnesota Vikings player, he was there for the U.S. Bank Stadium inauguration. As a Charger, he will be there for the first season at SoFi Stadium.

"When you have a new stadium, you want to protect it," Joseph said. "You want to make sure it's your home. You want to instill in all the guys, 'We gotta win at home. We got to start off right.' It's like another urge to get the job done."

There is excitement about the defensive tackle taking the field with the weapons that the Bolts have on the defense. There are some questions marks on the offensive side of the football, so the defense and Joseph will be counted on to make plays and win games.