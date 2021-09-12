Three matchups that will decide the game for the Chargers against WFT

The Chargers are going to Washington D.C. with a lot of questions being thrown their way, whether it is about the offense, defense, or special teams. It doesn’t matter anymore because it is game day for the first time under the Brandon Staley era.

A lot of coaches mention matchups when it comes to keys to victories.

Here are the key matchup that will determine the game on Sunday.

Keenan Allen vs. Washington’s secondary

It seems what is a yearly training camp fact is that receiver Keenan Allen is always open. No matter who is guarding him. He will be facing either William Jackson or Kendall Fuller on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see how they guard him. If they are off, he will slice them up, and if they try to jam, he will come off quickly and beat them. Pick your poison. There are games where Allen seems to completely dominate and takes them over. This could be one of them.

Rashawn Slater vs. Chase Young

The last time these two faced off in 2019, it put Slater on the map. Could lightning strike twice? Young was the defensive rookie of the year last season and could cause a problem for the Chargers. This will be only the second time that Slater will put on pads since 2019. He will need to be ready because Young has a unique set of skills like Liam Neeson. Slater has had the best training partner getting to face Joey Bosa during not only camp but during practice. This will genuinely be Godzilla vs. King Kong.

Asante Samuel vs. Washington’s receivers

This will be a good test for the rookie second-round pick. Washington features three solid receivers in Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries. Curtis Samuel was out on IR so the rookie corner won’t have to face him. The two receivers can do damage, and Samuel will most likely face each one. He is a rookie, which means he will have great moments and head scratching moments. It comes with being a rookie. Samuel has a lot of talent, so it will take him a whole season to adjust to playing in the NFL, but once he gets it, Samuel will be one player to watch.