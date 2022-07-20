Skip to main content

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Edge Rushers

Where did the Chargers' edge rushers end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

The week-long release of Madden 23 player ratings continues as the league's edge rushers have been given their overall ranking in the game.

The Chargers already had an elite edge rusher in Joey Bosa, but after trading for Khalil Mack back in March, the team now will run out arguably the top edge-rushing duo in the NFL and the ratings back it up.

Mack was awarded a 92 rating – the fifth-highest at his position. Meanwhile, Bosa was just one slot below his new teammate with an overall rating of 91. That puts the formidable duo each inside the top six spots among edge rushers, according to Madden 23's newest player ratings.

The likes of Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph, who each figure to offer support along the edge in a depth role, come in with a 78 and 66 rating.

Chargers edge rusher Madden 23 ratings

  • Khalil Mack: 92
  • Joey Bosa: 91
  • Kyle Van Noy: 78
  • Chris Rumph II: 66
  • Emeke Egbule: 64
  • Jamal Davis: 63
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

Jul 19, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Jul 18, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

Jul 15, 2022

Madden 23 ratings week schedule

  • July 20: Running backs
  • July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen
  • July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

By Nicholas CothrelJul 19, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

By Nicholas CothrelJul 18, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

By Nicholas CothrelJul 15, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

By Nicholas CothrelJul 14, 2022
Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nasir Adderley on the Chargers' Offseason Additions: 'We Know We Have a Special Group'

By Nicholas CothrelJul 13, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Powder Blue Uniforms Ranked Best in the NFL

By Nicholas CothrelJul 11, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller Shows Off Footwork in Offseason Training Video

By Nicholas CothrelJul 8, 2022
Dec 17, 2006; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer watches from the sideline during the Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Stan Liu
News

Marty Schottenheimer, Don Coryell Among 54 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Nicholas CothrelJul 7, 2022