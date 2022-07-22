Skip to main content

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Quarterbacks and Offensive Lineman

Where did the Chargers' quarterbacks and offensive lineman end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

The final day of the Madden 23 ratings release was finalized on Friday, sharing the overall scores for quarterbacks and offensive lineman.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was awarded an overall rating of 88. While that's not a bad score by any measure, it is however underwhelming given what Herbert has shown across his first two NFL seasons – throwing for more touchdowns in the first two years of a player's career in NFL history.

Madden 23 rated six quarterbacks ahead of Herbert. That list includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

Chargers backups Chase Daniel and Easton Stick registered ratings in the low 60s.

Chargers quarterback Madden 23 ratings

  • Justin Herbert: 88
  • Chase Daniel: 61
  • Easton Stick: 60

Among the offensive line ratings, the Chargers are led by Corey Linsley who registered a 91. Linsley is the top rated center and the eighth-highest offensive lineman.

Meanwhile, Rashawn Slater, who's coming off a rookie campaign in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors, was given a questionable rating of an 84. Offensive guards Matt Feiler and rookie Zion Johnson landed in the high to mid 70s.

Chargers offensive lineman Madden 23 ratings

  • Corey Linsley: 91
  • Rashawn Slater: 84
  • Matt Feiler: 78
  • Zion Johnson: 73
  • Jamaree Salyer: 65
  • Trey Pipkins III: 63
  • Storm Norton: 60
  • Brenden Jaimes: 60
  • Will Clapp: 59
  • Zack Bailey: 56
  • Foster Sarell: 55
  • Ryan Hunter: 55

