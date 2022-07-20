Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Safeties

The soon-to-be released video game Madden 23 revealed the player ratings for running backs and safeties on Wednesday, continuing EA Sports' Day 3 of release week.

After last season in which running back Austin Ekeler totaled a league-high 20 touchdowns from scrimmage, it was apparent that he would rate relatively high. Ekeler was awarded an overall score of 88, but given that eight other rushers were slotted ahead of him with a higher overall rating is quite shocking.

Among other running backs to throw on the powder blue, fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller picked up a 73 rating – a typical spot for an incoming rookie.

Chargers running back Madden 23 ratings

Austin Ekeler: 88

Isaiah Spiller: 73

Joshua Kelley: 70

Larry Rountree III: 65

The Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James clocked in with a 93 rating, marking the second-highest at his position just behind Tyrann Mathieu who was granted a 94. James' counterpart, Nasir Adderley, was rated as a 75 – another questionable score from the Madden rankings crew.

Third-round pick JT Woods was given a rating of 68, putting him five points lower than Spiller, his rookie classmate.

Chargers safeties Madden 23 ratings

Derwin James: 93

Nasir Adderley: 75

Alohi Gilman: 69

JT Woods: 68

Mark Webb Jr.: 64

Ben DeLuca: 64

Madden 23 ratings week schedule

July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen

Cornerbacks and defensive linemen July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings

