Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Safeties

Where did the Chargers' running backs and safeties end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

The soon-to-be released video game Madden 23 revealed the player ratings for running backs and safeties on Wednesday, continuing EA Sports' Day 3 of release week.

After last season in which running back Austin Ekeler totaled a league-high 20 touchdowns from scrimmage, it was apparent that he would rate relatively high. Ekeler was awarded an overall score of 88, but given that eight other rushers were slotted ahead of him with a higher overall rating is quite shocking.

Among other running backs to throw on the powder blue, fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller picked up a 73 rating – a typical spot for an incoming rookie.

Chargers running back Madden 23 ratings

  • Austin Ekeler: 88
  • Isaiah Spiller: 73
  • Joshua Kelley: 70
  • Larry Rountree III: 65

The Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James clocked in with a 93 rating, marking the second-highest at his position just behind Tyrann Mathieu who was granted a 94. James' counterpart, Nasir Adderley, was rated as a 75 – another questionable score from the Madden rankings crew.

Third-round pick JT Woods was given a rating of 68, putting him five points lower than Spiller, his rookie classmate.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Edge Rushers

2 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

Jul 19, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Jul 18, 2022

Chargers safeties Madden 23 ratings

  • Derwin James: 93
  • Nasir Adderley: 75
  • Alohi Gilman: 69
  • JT Woods: 68
  • Mark Webb Jr.: 64
  • Ben DeLuca: 64

Madden 23 ratings week schedule

  • July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen
  • July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings

