Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Where did the Chargers' receivers end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

Madden 23 ratings week officially kicked things off on Monday with the release of the receiver groups. 

Keenan Allen cracked the top 10 among wide receiver ratings with a 91 overall – tied for the ninth-highest rating alongside Washington Commanders pass-catcher Terry McLaurin. Mike Williams wasn't far behind Allen coming in with a rating of 86.

As for the tight ends, Gerald Everett was awarded an overall rating of 76.

Chargers wide receiver Madden 23 ratings

  • Keenan Allen: 91 
  • Mike Williams: 86
  • Jalen Guyton: 73
  • DeAndre Carter: 72
  • Joshua Palmer: 71
  • Joe Reed: 70
  • Jason Moore Jr.: 63
  • Maurice Ffrench: 63
  • Michael Bandy: 62

Chargers tight end Madden 23 ratings

  • Gerald Everett: 76
  • Donald Parham Jr.: 67
  • Tre’ McKitty: 64
  • Hunter Kampmoyer: 57
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

Jul 15, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

Jul 14, 2022
Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nasir Adderley on the Chargers' Offseason Additions: 'We Know We Have a Special Group'

Jul 13, 2022

Madden 23 ratings week schedule

  • July 19: Edge rushers
  • July 20: Running backs
  • July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen
  • July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

