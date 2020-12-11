Chargers Make Some Defensive Changes Before Facing the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing a high-powered offense to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to face the Chargers. They started the season off on a five-game losing streak that resulted in head coach Dan Quinn losing his job. The Falcons were similar to the Chargers, blowing late-game leads that led to some of those losses.

Since then, Raheem Morris has taken over as the interim head coach. During his tenure, Morris has had the Falcons playing better, winning 4 out of their last seven games. They even managed to blow out the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, 43-6. They have firepower.

That is why the Chargers have decided to make some moves going into Sunday's matchup. First, they will be starting Joey Bosa at the LEO spot. Due to the absence of defensive end Melvin Ingram, the Bolts had Bosa lineup there against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. Bosa finished with six tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

They will try him out there again.

"Not really it isn't too much different especially depending on the weak where you set the close call it was pretty much, I was playing the strong set and that weak, so it was it was very similar," explained Bosa after playing the Bills. "No plays came up for us where I had to drop into coverage so, so nothing changed too much this week."

Since the injury to Ingram, they have also started defensive tackle Jerry Tillery opposite Bosa. This week though, the Chargers have decided to start their Walter Payton Man of the year nominee, Isaac Rochell, opposite Bosa.

"He's been playing well, and he's working hard," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "Jerry's has made some untimely penalties. We will see how he bounces back."

Tillery has made some plays this season, but he has also made mistakes. He has been called for a personal foul four times this season, and most recently, it has been on third downs that keep the play alive. Lynn doesn't like mistakes like that on his team.

The Chargers have also decided to move defensive end Uchenna Nwosu, to the SAM/OTTO position. So, Nick Vigil will play at WILL, Kenneth Murray will be the MIKE, and Nwosu will be the OTTO while also playing defensive end.

Bradley and his defense will probably try to use the bigger bodies to stop running back Todd Gurley from going crazy on them. The linebackers can't have lapses the way they have recently.

The Falcons offense could create some problems for the Chargers defense.

They are led by quarterback Matt Ryan, who is completing 64% of his passes, thrown 3,436 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His touchdown numbers are off compared to past years, but he can still create problems.

"Matt Ryan can still make all the throws," said Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “He's still putting up stats. I think they're often still averaging 20 plus a game. So, Matt Ryan is still putting up the numbers for sure."

Falcons receiver Julio Jones will not play on Sunday due to an ongoing hamstring injury. That means Ryan will rely on explosive receiver Calvin Ridley.

"He's big in a red zone," said Harris. "I think he has six or seven touchdowns, so he gets a lot of targets in a race. So, we got to definitely key in on him. Definitely would have been fun going against Julio, but he's the next guy. He and 83 they still get open man, they still do a pretty good job."

Number 83 is Russell Gage, who has 522 yards along with two touchdowns. Harris was right, Ridley has 905 yards and seven touchdowns. Ryan will be looking to spread the ball on Sunday.

That is what he did to the Raiders a couple of weeks ago. Eight different receivers from the Falcons caught a pass in the game against Las Vegas. The Chargers secondary will have to be disciplined this weekend.

The Chargers are coming off a game where they were undisciplined and let easy scores happen. They lost 45-0. That is not easy to come back from, especially with the season winding down.

"When you get beat like how we got beat 45 to nothing, the response has to be how a guy's going to approach the week, and I think guys approached it with essential urgency," Harris explained. "Everybody holding each other accountable. We're not trying to let anything like that happen again for sure."