Chargers make some roster moves before Tuesday deadline

The Chargers usually are the team that is very quiet until the 53-man roster deadline at 1 p.m. pacific. On Monday, they announced that they had waived nine players plus added two to the waived/injured list.

So, the team waived OLB Davin Bellamy, LB Nate Evans, T Darius Harper, WR John Hurst, OLB Jessie Lemonier, CB KJ Sails, TE Matt Sokol, CB Donte Vaughn, DL Willie Yarbary.

The two players they waived because of injury are long snapper Cole Mazza and guard Tyree St. Louis.

That leaves the Chargers at 69 players and with a lot of decisions to make before the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

Out of all the players waived or waived/injured, one surprise was to see Mazza on it. Being put on the list means that once the player clears waivers, he will be placed on IR.

Now is the waiting time before the team announces all of their cut downs. They will go from 69 players to 53 tomorrow. A couple of days later, it is all about filling out the practice squad.

The two biggest questions about the 53-man roster will be whether the team keeps two or three quarterbacks and whom the team will choose as its kicker.

Easton Stick and Chase Daniel competed all during training camp and preseason games, so now it is time to see who makes the team. Also, after such a rollercoaster ride which will the kicker be for the team. Did it hurt Tristan Vizcaino to miss that 47-yarder on Saturday?

His kickoff leg power may be too much for the team to ignore. Michael Badgley and he have been competing all training camp long. It all comes down to Tuesday.

Could there be a surprise cut on the horizon? It will all be figured out in less than 24 hours.