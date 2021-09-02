Chargers bring in familiar faces to Staley

The Chargers made two wire claims on Wednesday morning, picking up former Rams defensive tackle Eric Banks and Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall. Both players have a history with the coaching staff.

Banks was with Brandon Staley last year with the Rams. As the former Rams defensive coordinator, Staley was able to watch Banks train and knows his value, so the familiarity should help the defensive tackle.

"He's the type of interior defensive lineman that we really value," explained Staley. "He's got size and length, athletic ability, and just a lot of upside as a player. He really proved himself last year in camp and just made a really good impression on all of us."

Marshall was a member of the Denver Broncos for the last three seasons and is a former teammate of safety Derwin James in college. Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill are familiar with him in their years in Denver.

Staley said Wednesday that their decision to cut Brandon Facyson for Marshall was more about special teams.

"We just really feel like you can really complete the depth in our DB room and also create a lot of value on special teams so excited about him," said Staley.

The Chargers head coach mentioned that they have ten defensive backs for a reason.

"So, what we wanted to do with the defensive background was really have our ten best guys up," said Staley. "Then certainly those back four or five spots be devoted to the kicking in."

The team also waived Forrest Merrill to make room for Banks. He should be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They will also look to add Facyson back.

Special Teams

The Chargers obviously want to improve their special teams. That is why they devoted so much time during training camp to the kicking, receiver, kickoff, etc. They want to be much better next season.

Staley was asked Wednesday who would be his punt returner, to which he answered receiver K.J. Hill. When asked about kickoff return, he listed Hill, Nasir Adderley, Larry Rountree, and Justin Jackson.

Practice Squad

The Chargers waived receiver Tyron Johnson during cut downs and was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday morning. He will be going from Justin Herbert to Trevor Lawrence. Not bad.

They also signed OLB Joe Gaziano, WR Michael Bandy, RB Darius Bradwell, G Nate Gilliam, LB Cole Christiansen, G Ryan Hunter, DB Ben Deluca, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, OLB Emeke Egbule, WR Jason Moore, DL Breiden Fehoko, WR Joe Reed to their practice squad.

Former defensive lineman Cortez Broughton decided to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.