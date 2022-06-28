Why Chargers' Matt Feiler is Considered One of the Top Bargains in the NFL

Matt Feiler's contract has been named one of the best in the NFL by PFF.

When the Chargers signed Matt Feiler in free agency ahead of the 2021 season, the team was desperately looking for improved play from their guard positions.

After just one year with the club, Feiler has been as good as advertised. In looking forward into the year's to come, Feiler's deal with the Chargers looks like a bargain given his productivity and availability since arriving in Los Angeles.

Feiler is entering the second year of his three-year, $21 million contract that he signed in 2021. And he, specifically, was named among the best contracts in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Feiler's Remaining contract:

2022: $7.5 million cap hit, $5.5 million in yearly cash

2023: $8.5 million cap hit, $6.5 million in yearly cash

PFF wrote the following about Feiler:

"Feiler’s value may truly be realized this upcoming season if he makes the move back to right tackle after starting the 2021 season at left guard. Right tackle is arguably the biggest question mark on the Chargers' roster heading into 2022, and Feiler earned a 75.9 overall grade with an 80.7 pass-blocking mark in 2019 starting at right tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he can kick back outside and play at a similar level, his already strong value deal becomes that much better. "In addition, Chargers first-round pick Zion Johnson lined up predominantly at left guard during his time at Boston College, so it would make all the sense in the world for Feiler to kick back outside to right tackle to potentially turn a weakness into a strength."

As mentioned by PFF, Feiler has experience playing right tackle in addition to his last two years in which he's suited up at left guard. While it's not inconceivable that he makes the switch back to tackle, it seems far-fetched to assume that will happen given that Brandon Staley had stated publicly that Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton will "duke it out" in training camp for the right tackle spot.

However, if the team feels that neither of the two options at right tackle have quite materialized in the manner that they had hoped, that could call for Feiler to indeed make the move to right tackle and perhaps have sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer slot in at left guard.

PFF also highlighted linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Bryce Callahan as other bargain deals that the Chargers currently have at their disposal.

"Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Bryce Callahan — if he can stay healthy — could both be massive bargains on near-veteran-minimum contracts in 2022, as well. They’re the type of low-cost veteran additions that provide much-needed depth and could help push this team deep into the playoffs."

Van Noy signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract and Callahan agreed to a one-year, $1,272,500 million deal – both of which were finalized following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.