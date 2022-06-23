SI Names Chargers' Most Underrated Player Entering 2022 Season

The Chargers have the firepower of Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and others that people in the football world are quite familiar with. But championship teams aren't built just around stars. It takes role players, rookies, veterans and other components that create a cohesive unit to succeed.

So who on the Chargers classifies as the team's most underrated player entering the 2022 season?

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr compiled a list of each team's most underrated player, and for the Chargers he states that it’s left guard Matt Feiler.

Orr wrote the following about Feiler:

"Only Mike Williams netted the Chargers more yardage versus an average replacement player than Matt Feiler last year. That’s right. Feiler was worth roughly an additional 0.69 yards per play in 2021 while Justin Herbert was only worth an additional 0.64. Let’s put the former Lampeter-Strasburg (Go Pioneers) and Bloomsburg (Go Huskies) product behind center and see what he can do, right? We didn’t put Feiler on this list because he attended two of my favorite football powerhouses before reaching the NFL, we put him on the list because of games like last year’s matchup against the Chiefs. With the unproven Trey Pipkins next to him on a crucial third down, Feiler got the business end of an all-out blitz, having to block as many as three people at once, keeping a host of Chiefs out of Herbert’s lap. Two plays later he threw an epic shoulder check on Derick Nnadi on a Herbert touchdown scramble. It seemed that on almost every play, Feiler was doing something clinical, making a little difference on the success of a given play."

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw during the first quarter as guard Matt Feiler (71) blocks Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was Feiler's first year in Los Angeles after signing a three-year, $21 million deal in 2021. In year one with the Chargers, Feiler registered an impressive 74.0 grade by Pro Football Focus' metrics, anchoring the left side of the offensive line.

Everything points towards Feiler picking up right where he left off last year in between Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley, but he also carries with him position versatility in the event that the Chargers need him to kick out to right tackle.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Feiler played tackle for the Steelers across his first four seasons in the NFL before transitioning to guard during his final season in Pittsburgh.

The Chargers took major strides of improvement last season along the offensive line and Feiler was a major reason for the team's enhancement of protecting Herbert.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.