Chargers Media Votes QB Justin Herbert MVP, TE Hunter Henry Good Guy of 2020 Season

Chargers two offensive players take home the two media awards.

At the end of every season, every team's media that is a part of the Pro Football Writers of America vote on the team's MVP and "Good Guy" award.

For the Chargers section, the media voted quarterback Justin Herbert the team's MVP and tight end Hunter Henry as the "Good Guy."

"It's great for those guys," said head coach Anthony Lynn.

Herbert has been the starting quarterback since week two against the Kansas City Chiefs. As the starter, he is 5-9 but has had some memorable performances. He threw three touchdowns against Tampa Bay, four against New Orleans, and as of late, had put together a three late-game victory streak.

The rookie quarterback has completed 66 percent of his passes, throwing for 4,034 yards, 28 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

Herbert broke the NFL record last Sunday against the Denver Broncos for most passing touchdowns for a rookie quarterback.

"I look forward to the day that Justin becomes the MVP of the league," said Lynn.

The future is bright for the young quarterback.

The "Good Guy" award goes to the player who is great with the media, always available, and is professional. Henry won it because he was always great with the media in 2020. When asked tough questions, he would answer them.

It isn't easy to talk to the media after losing 45-0 against New England or blowing a late-game lead against Denver, but Henry would always be up to speak and was honest with his answers.

"Hunter Henry is first class," said Lynn. "He's a pro."

Henry also had a strong season on the field. He had 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns. He will be a free agent heading into the 2021 season, and it will be interesting to see if the team decides to bring him back.

Numerous players out Sunday

The Chargers will be missing numerous key players on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending champions have decided to sit quarterback Patrick Mahomes to rest him for the playoffs. They will also be without receivers Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (calf), and OL Mike Remmers (back).

The Bolts will also have numerous players out on Sunday.

On the football's offensive side, the Bolts will be missing right tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot) and could be without left tackle Sam Tevi who is questionable heading into Sunday's game with a knee injury. They may start Storm Norton at left tackle and Trey Pipkins at right tackle if neither can go.

The Chargers will also be without receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry because they are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since they are missing numerous players on offense, Anthony Lynn was asked if he would consider sitting quarterback Justin Herbert.

"No, not at all," said Lynn.

On defense, they will be missing defensive end Joey Bosa (shin/concussion), cornerback Casey Hayward (hamstring), and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle).

Sunday's game will be the final game of the 2020 season for the Bolts while Kansas City gets ready to defend their title.