Melvin Gordon Ready to Send Off Chargers' Temporary Stadium

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers endured their worst loss of the season, a 39-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Though the final score suggests a completely one-sided affair, the Chargers actually kept the game in reach until multiple giveaways extinguished all hope of a comeback. Starting running back Melvin Gordon played a major role in the blowout, accounting for two of the team's seven turnovers and managing just 64 yards from scrimmage.

Nearly a week later, Gordon believes his team will provide a better performance for the home finale against the Oakland Raiders.

"First and foremost, minimizing turnovers," Gordon says. "That's one of the biggest ones. And just come out and be us. You know, our record doesn't show what our talent is. So, we just come out here and be effective and do us. I think we'll be able to get this game."

Sunday's game won't just conclude the Chargers' home slate for 2019, it will also close the book on the team's three-year stay at Dignity Health Sports Park, a 27,000-seat stadium shared with the LA Galaxy. Gordon doesn't believe he will miss much about the stadium and its cramped locker rooms, but he says he had a few nice memories of his franchise's temporary home.

"I liked the soccer games," Gordon says. "I enjoyed those. You know, what [the stadium is] meant for. I had a phenomenal time there doing that. Being outside looking in, the type of game-time atmosphere, but without us playing. But other than that, not too much. I can say that the game last year versus the Ravens, that was cool. The lights. The night game. That was pretty dope. But other than that though, not too much.

"It's about time. We're past due. Time for us to upgrade."

