Michael Davis Retains Starting Job, but Chargers Impressed with Brandon Facyson

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- During the two games cornerback Michael Davis sat out while serving a suspension, backup Brandon Facyson stepped up and played admirably in his stead. Though Facyson's performance has earned him the attention of the coaching staff, the Los Angeles Chargers plan to start Davis this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I thought Facyson did a good job the last couple of weeks," head coach Anthony Lynn says. "I definitely wanted him to continue to get reps in practice and he'll probably be in the game in some form, but Michael Davis will start."

The NFL suspended Davis for a violation of its substance-abuse policy last month, keeping the defensive back out of both of the Chargers' first two games in December. He also missed time earlier in the season with a hamstring issue. Facyson filled in for Davis in both instances, but his play impressed his coaches much more the second time around.

"His physically in the run game," Lynn says of Facyson's improvement. "I loved the way he stepped up, taking on blocks and making plays.

"He's shown flashes of that, but seeing him back-to-back weeks and him being consistent, that's what's been impressive."

Like many of the young Chargers players pressed into duty this year, Facyson has apparently grown from the experience. Lynn highlighted how the cornerback looked much different as a run defender these past few weeks as compared to his work in September.

"I'm sure that helped some," Lynn says of Facyson's experience earlier in the year. "This time around it was better. You know, the way he was getting his feet wet the first time around and this time was night and day."

