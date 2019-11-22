Chargers CB Michael Davis Issued 2-Game Suspension

The NFL has issued a two-game suspension to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis on Friday for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Davis joined the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, eventually working his way onto the active roster and eventually into the starting lineup. He has started nine games for Los Angeles this season, missing two weeks early in the year due to a hamstring injury. The team and NFL featured Davis extensively in promotion for last week's game at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca due to his Mexican heritage.

"We respect and support the League's decision in regard to the suspension of Michael Davis," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a team statement. "Michael is a good person who made a significant mistake this past offseason, a mistake for which he must be held accountable. I am confident that Michael will grow from this experience and, once back, continue to represent the Chargers and NFL in a positive manner."

Because the Chargers have a bye this week, Davis will not become eligible to return from suspension until after Week 14's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Second-year pro Brandon Facyson started in place of Davis in October and will likely do so again over the next two games.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH