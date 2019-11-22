Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers CB Michael Davis Issued 2-Game Suspension

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL has issued a two-game suspension to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis on Friday for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Davis joined the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, eventually working his way onto the active roster and eventually into the starting lineup. He has started nine games for Los Angeles this season, missing two weeks early in the year due to a hamstring injury. The team and NFL featured Davis extensively in promotion for last week's game at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca due to his Mexican heritage.

"We respect and support the League's decision in regard to the suspension of Michael Davis," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a team statement. "Michael is a good person who made a significant mistake this past offseason, a mistake for which he must be held accountable. I am confident that Michael will grow from this experience and, once back, continue to represent the Chargers and NFL in a positive manner."

Because the Chargers have a bye this week, Davis will not become eligible to return from suspension until after Week 14's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Second-year pro Brandon Facyson started in place of Davis in October and will likely do so again over the next two games.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

At 4-7, Chargers' Playoff Hopes Effectively Extinguished

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers saw any realistic path to the playoffs close after losing to the Chiefs last week.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN discusses the contract outlook for Melvin Gordon and several other running backs:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on Hunter Henry's strong return from injury:

0

End of Philip Rivers Era Comes into View for Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

After more than a decade as the Chargers' starting QB, Philip Rivers can no longer carry the franchise, and his time in Los Angeles will soon draw to a close.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN reports on the arranged marriage between the Chargers and Rams, the often fraught efforts to…

0

Chargers how to watch and game center: Chiefs (6-4) at Chargers (4-6)

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Chiefs at Chargers.

Philip Rivers' 4 Picks Seal Chargers' Fate in 24-17 Thriller

Jason B. Hirschhorn
2 0

Philip Rivers delivers his worst performance of the season, tossing four interceptions as the Chargers fall 24-17 to the Chiefs in Mexico City.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on the Chargers squandering one of their best defensive performance of the season:

0

Chiefs-Chargers Inactives: L.A. Without Both Starting Offensive Tackles

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers will not have either Russell Okung (groin) or Sam Tevi (knee) active when they take on the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday night.

Chargers Promote Spencer Drango Off Practice Squad Prior to Chiefs Game

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

With Sam Tevi ruled out and Russell Okung unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Chiefs, the Chargers have called up reserve lineman Spencer Drango.