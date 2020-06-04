Mike McCoy Named Chargers' Top Scapegoat of Last Decade

Early in the Philip Rivers era, the San Diego Chargers regularly positioned themselves for title runs, reaching the playoffs in each of his first four seasons as a starter. The best of those seasons -- 2006's 14-2 campaign, 2007's AFC Championship Game appearance -- provided the franchise with legitimate reason to believe a Lombardi Trophy could come in the future.

However, the Chargers saw their fortunes dip starting in 2010. Over the past decade, they reached the playoffs only twice, each time seeing their season end in the division round to the eventual conference champion. Even the seasons in which the Chargers failed to reach the playoffs provided a certain type of "almost" frustration for the franchise and its fans, finishing within a game of .500 in five of those years. For multiple reasons, the team found itself locked into a cycle of mediocrity.

Though several explanations for that cycle exist, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox highlights one particular party as more responsible than the rest for the Chargers' shortcomings over the past decade: former head coach Mike McCoy.

After some ups, downs, and three consecutive seasons without the playoffs, the Los Angeles (then-San Diego) Chargers moved on from Norv Turner as head coach. They replaced him in 2013 with former Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, who pushed the franchise backward.

Things started off promising enough. McCoy took his inherited team and went 9-7 in his first season. However, he met his former team in the divisional round and failed to deliver. The offensive-minded coach watched his team fall into a 17-0 hole before it rallied in the fourth quarter. Even with a late 17-point surge--the Chargers lost 24-17--it was a lackluster showing for McCoy's offense.

The Chargers gained just 259 yards against Denver. They went 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2014 and then went 9-23 over the next two years.

Los Angeles ranked fifth in total offense in McCoy's first season, 18th in 2014, ninth in 2015 and 14th in his final year. This is not the sort of offensive consistency the Chargers were looking for when they hired McCoy, who arguably wasted some of Philip Rivers' final good years. Worse yet, he was largely responsible for the down note that was the Chargers' final season in San Diego.

McCoy benefited greatly from his brief time serving as the coordinator for a Peyton Manning-run Broncos offense, a position that similarly turned Adam Gase and others into less-than-stellar head coaches. The Chargers found that out for themselves first had when McCoy topped out at nine wins early in his San Diego tenure. Worse, McCoy's one playoff team failed to finish in the top half of its division and never seriously competed for the AFC West crown at any point prior to his removal.

The Chargers haven't quite reached new heights since parting ways with McCoy. However, their only season of double-digit wins did come under his replacement, Anthony Lynn, in 2018. Lynn's team regressed to just five wins last season, but he would have to do significantly worse to match his predecessor's ineptitude.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH