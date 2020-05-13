ChargerReport
Chargers' Mike Pouncey Cleared by Doctors Who Performed Neck Surgery

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- A season-ending neck surgery performed last October left Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey unsure of his future in football. Though steps remain before he can return to the field, he has passed an important milestone in his recovery.

On Wednesday, Pouncey revealed that the doctors who performed his neck surgery have given him medical clearance to play again.

"I feel great," Pouncey said on a conference call with reporters. "As far as being cleared by the doctors that did my surgery, I'm pretty much got cleared by them. It's still a process, obviously, coming back from neck surgery. I'm just in the rehab stages. But if you ask the doctor that did my surgery, I've been cleared to play."

Pouncey highlights an important distinction between the opinion of the outside surgeon that worked on his neck and the Chargers' medical staff which ultimately has the final say on whether the Pro Bowl center can return to action. The team doctors will have to evaluate Pouncey later in the offseason and make their own determination as to whether he has fully recovered from the injury.

Still, the progress Pouncey has made bodes well for his chances of suiting up for the Chargers this season. The team has reconstructed the offensive line around him, adding Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga on the right side and planning a competition between Trey Pipkins, Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp, and others on the left. Pouncey remains the pivotal piece to the unit. If he cannot go, Feeney or Scott Quessenberry will have to move into his spot and force more adjustments for a group already in flux.

Assuming Pouncey eventually receives full medical clearance, the Chargers will roll out their most talented offensive line in years. That should help jumpstart the post-Philip Rivers era behind center as veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert compete for the starting quarterback job. Along with a group of skill-position players headlined by wideout Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Hunter Henry, Los Angeles has a chance to put together a top-shelf offense in 2020.

"I'm back to training normally like I always have," Pouncey said. "I've come back from surgery before. I understand that any surgery you come back from is going to come with a mental block. It's never been a problem for me, and I don't think it will be this time. I'm a guy who really believes in what's going to happen is going to happen. I'm excited to get back out there and be able to play football again."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

