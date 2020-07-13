ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers' Mike Pouncey Among Top Interior O-linemen in ESPN Poll

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Mike Pouncey's worth to the Los Angeles Chargers became clear after a season-ending neck injury suffered last October left the offensive line significantly weaker for the remainder of the year. Despite multiple configurations and replacement centers, the unit simply didn't deliver the same level of performance without Pouncey's skill and leadership.

Usually, developments within the Chargers organization don't receive much attention outside of Southern California. However, the NFL noticed Pouncey's play with the team and the void left following his injury, at least according to a poll of 50 NFL personnel executives, scouts, and coaches. That poll scored Pouncey an honorable mention as one of the league's premier interior offensive linemen.

"He's been hurt recently, but I thought he was one of the highest-rated centers when he did play," one AFC executive told ESPN. Pouncey earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018, his first season with the Chargers.

Though the Chargers have not officially cleared Pouncey for full football activity yet, head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have each discussed the veteran offensive lineman's progress back from the injury and expressed optimism that he will play in 2020. Pouncey has given a similar assessment in his conversations with reporters since the 2019 season ended, adding to the perception that he will suit up again.

With Pouncey presumably returning to the pivot position along the offensive line, the Chargers expect to showcase a considerably different unit this year. Left tackle Russell Okung and right guard Michael Schofield each departed via trade and free agency, respectively. Meanwhile, Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner joined the club and expect to fill out the right side of the offensive line. That leaves Dan Feeney at left guard and an open competition between several former starters and contributors for Okung's job at left tackle.

But all of that change orbits around what Pouncey can provide at center. The success of the group largely depends on his healthy return.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFLPA Proposes Salary-Cap Freeze for 2021 Season

The NFLPA wants the NFL to freeze the salary cap for the 2021 season in order to avoid cap casualties next offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Hunter Henry Not Expecting Multiyear Deal Before July 15 Deadline

Franchise-tagged tight end Hunter Henry does not expect to sign a multiyear deal with the Chargers before the July 15 deadline.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Still Not Agreed on Training Camp Start Date

The NFL and NFLPA do not have an agreement on when training camp should begin.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Keenan Allen Ranks 8th Among WRs in Poll of NFL Personnel Evaluators

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen ranked eighth at his position, according to a new poll of 50 NFL personnel evaluators.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Madden 21 Releases Player Ratings for Joe Reed, K.J. Hill

The makers of Madden 21 released their player ratings for the rookie wide receivers. The Chargers' Joe Reed and K.J. Hill came in at 67 and 64, respectively.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Ranked as Top-10 Safety by CBS Sports

CBS Sports ranked Chargers defensive back Derwin James as one of the 10 best safeties in the NFL entering 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Madden 21 Releases Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Initial Player Rating

Madden 21 released their initial player ratings for this year's rookie quarterbacks. Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert earned a 70 overall rating.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Anticipate Players Opting Out of 2020 Season

The NFL and NFLPA have opened dialog regarding players opting out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies Due to 'Personal Health Related Cause'

A worker on the SoFi Stadium construction site died Tuesday, the second fatality related to the project this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Ex-Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Compares Phillip Lindsay to Austin Ekeler

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon sees a lot of Austin Ekeler in new teammate Phillip Lindsay.

Jason B. Hirschhorn