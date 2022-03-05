Report: Chargers Are Prepared to Franchise Tag Mike Williams if They Can't Get Extension Done
The Chargers have a big decision to make on the future of wide receiver Mike Williams and it appears they have a plan set in place. He's a pending free agent but a contract extension will in all likelihood require a big check to be cut his way.
If the Chargers and Williams can’t finalize a long-term extension, the team will opt to use the franchise tag to keep him in Los Angeles, according to USA Today's Tyler Dragon.
By applying the franchise tag on Williams, the Chargers would pay him $18.5 million this season. The full amount would count against the salary cap.
Whereas if they can come to grips on an extension, the Chargers would be able to structure the deal in a variety of ways. They could funnel in some of his earnings that would count against the salary cap into a singing bonus or backload part of the deal into future seasons where the salary cap threshold is expected to continue rising.
Williams, a former seventh overall pick by the team in 2017, earned $15.68 million on the fifth-year option in 2021.
Read More
Williams, 27, is coming off a career year where he logged 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Chargers need to continue bolstering their offense with weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert, and retaining Williams would be a good first step prior to free agency getting underway.
Spotrac.com has given Williams a market value of 4 years and $66.9 million, so an extension from the Chargers would likely be in this ballpark if they come to an agreement on a new deal.
More from Charger Report
- 3 Draft Prospects to be on the Chargers Radar if Mike Williams Departs
- Chargers Met With Michigan OLB David Ojabo at NFL Combine
- Former Chargers OT Shane Olivea Passes Away at Age 40
- Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: 10 Prospects to Watch This Week
- Chargers Met With UCLA OT Sean Rhyan at NFL Combine
- NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More
- 5 Observations From Chargers HC Brandon Staley's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference
- Brandon Staley Says Chargers Have Plans to Pursue Cornerbacks
- Chargers Met With Arkansas WR Treylon Burks at NFL Combine
- Chargers Met With UCLA TE Greg Dulcich at NFL Combine
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.