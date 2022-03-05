Report: Chargers Are Prepared to Franchise Tag Mike Williams if They Can't Get Extension Done

The Chargers are going to make sure they retain wide receiver Mike Williams in some form or fashion.

The Chargers have a big decision to make on the future of wide receiver Mike Williams and it appears they have a plan set in place. He's a pending free agent but a contract extension will in all likelihood require a big check to be cut his way.

If the Chargers and Williams can’t finalize a long-term extension, the team will opt to use the franchise tag to keep him in Los Angeles, according to USA Today's Tyler Dragon.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

By applying the franchise tag on Williams, the Chargers would pay him $18.5 million this season. The full amount would count against the salary cap.

Whereas if they can come to grips on an extension, the Chargers would be able to structure the deal in a variety of ways. They could funnel in some of his earnings that would count against the salary cap into a singing bonus or backload part of the deal into future seasons where the salary cap threshold is expected to continue rising.

Williams, a former seventh overall pick by the team in 2017, earned $15.68 million on the fifth-year option in 2021.

Williams, 27, is coming off a career year where he logged 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an overtime period at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need to continue bolstering their offense with weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert, and retaining Williams would be a good first step prior to free agency getting underway.

Spotrac.com has given Williams a market value of 4 years and $66.9 million, so an extension from the Chargers would likely be in this ballpark if they come to an agreement on a new deal.

