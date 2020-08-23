ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers receiver Mike Williams leaves practice early

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers had their sixth day of practice on Sunday morning. During practice, receiver Mike Williams left early.

Williams was diving for a one-handed catch and fell on his shoulder. An hour after, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted out that Williams' collarbone was fine (so that is good news for the team). Rapoport added that Williams will be having tests done on his shoulder.

Williams has been a big part of the offense since 2018. Last season he had his first 1,000-yard receiving season. He, along with Keenan Allen, have become a very dangerous duo.

The Bolts will need Williams this upcoming season, especially with new quarterback Tyrod Taylor. There has been only a week of practice, but Williams and Taylor had been making progress with their chemistry. It is unknown how long Williams will be gone, but like Rapaport tweeted, "there is optimism that it isn't serious."

The Chargers have three weeks until they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Practice news and notes

  • Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray was back at practice on Sunday. He made some good strides during practice.
  • Keenan Allen was back at practice after not practicing last Friday. To no one's surprise, but he had another good practice. Allen scored another nice touchdown in the left corner.
  • Anthony Lynn said that he saw a lot of very good things from the team during last week's practice, and he will be rewarding them. Lynn rewarded the team halfway through practice by telling them to take off their pads. The players got excited like kids on the playground.
  • Defensive tackle Damion Square was back at practice after missing the last few days, but at one-point Square stopped practicing. It will be something to monitor.
  • Center Mike Pouncey was not at practice on Sunday morning.

Lynn honors Kobe Bryant

Before practice Anthony Lynn was asked about his lasting memory of the late great Kobe Bryant.

“He is the ultimate competitor,” explained Lynn. “I love when he came and spoke with the team because the guys were so inspired by the words he had to say. It was basically about being a professional and always competing. A lot of things that we have already talked about just Kobe re-emphasizing that with our team just made a world of difference I believe, and we really appreciated it.”

The Lakers legend had an office in the same location in Costa Mesa as the Bolts. He came over one day after practice and gave the Chargers a pep talk. He also welcomed the team to Los Angeles in 2017.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers training camp day 5; Justin Herbert’s first week, Melvin Ingram contract, and highlights

The Bolts just finished their fifth day in a row of training camp. There were some highs and lows for quarterback Justin Herbert. Melvin Ingram contract update. There were some highlights on Friday's practice.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers FS RayShawn Jenkins changes diet to take his game to the next level this season

The Bolts free safety made some changes in the offseason to help improve his game for the upcoming season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor brings a different element that helps the offense and defense

The Chargers have a new starting quarterback. One that can move in the pocket and create plays with his legs, which can help both the offense and defense.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan9

HBO Hard Knocks: Chargers review episode 2

HBO Hard Knocks had their second episode on Tuesday. There were some growing pains by Qb Justin Herbert and some interesting new twists.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers day three: Casey Hayward talks defense, news of the day, and highlights

Chargers pro bowl Casey Hayward breaks down his defense. Lynn takes the pads off and more from practice.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers WR Keenan Allen feels underrated, talks new contract and new QB

Keenan Allen has been a big part of the Chargers offense in recent years yet he continues to be underrated. He also talks about the possibility of having a new contract before training camp.

Fernando Ramirez

by

jrulit

Chargers day two: Some players shine, Bosa talks Ingram, and Gus Bradley talks Nwosu

It is only day two of training and a lot happened at practice. Some young players shined. Joey Bosa spoke about Melvin Ingram's situation. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley talked about Uchenna Nwosu.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers training camp positional battles worth keeping an eye on

The Chargers will begin taking their practice speed up a notch on Monday with pads being on. There will be some key positional battles to keep an eye on.

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54

Chris Harris Jr. is excited about the Chargers defense going into 2020 season

Chris Harris Jr. is going into a unique situation in 2020, which is being the new guy on a new team. He says all of the guys have been very receptive towards him and how excited he is about joining the "Jack Boyz."

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54

Chargers Sam Tevi is in the ‘driver’s seat’ at left tackle and more

The Chargers had their first practice open to the media and there were some interesting news and notes.

Fernando Ramirez