Chargers receiver Mike Williams leaves practice early

The Chargers had their sixth day of practice on Sunday morning. During practice, receiver Mike Williams left early.

Williams was diving for a one-handed catch and fell on his shoulder. An hour after, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted out that Williams' collarbone was fine (so that is good news for the team). Rapoport added that Williams will be having tests done on his shoulder.

Williams has been a big part of the offense since 2018. Last season he had his first 1,000-yard receiving season. He, along with Keenan Allen, have become a very dangerous duo.

The Bolts will need Williams this upcoming season, especially with new quarterback Tyrod Taylor. There has been only a week of practice, but Williams and Taylor had been making progress with their chemistry. It is unknown how long Williams will be gone, but like Rapaport tweeted, "there is optimism that it isn't serious."

The Chargers have three weeks until they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Practice news and notes

Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray was back at practice on Sunday. He made some good strides during practice.

Keenan Allen was back at practice after not practicing last Friday. To no one's surprise, but he had another good practice. Allen scored another nice touchdown in the left corner.

Anthony Lynn said that he saw a lot of very good things from the team during last week's practice, and he will be rewarding them. Lynn rewarded the team halfway through practice by telling them to take off their pads. The players got excited like kids on the playground.

Defensive tackle Damion Square was back at practice after missing the last few days, but at one-point Square stopped practicing. It will be something to monitor.

Center Mike Pouncey was not at practice on Sunday morning.

Lynn honors Kobe Bryant

Before practice Anthony Lynn was asked about his lasting memory of the late great Kobe Bryant.

“He is the ultimate competitor,” explained Lynn. “I love when he came and spoke with the team because the guys were so inspired by the words he had to say. It was basically about being a professional and always competing. A lot of things that we have already talked about just Kobe re-emphasizing that with our team just made a world of difference I believe, and we really appreciated it.”

The Lakers legend had an office in the same location in Costa Mesa as the Bolts. He came over one day after practice and gave the Chargers a pep talk. He also welcomed the team to Los Angeles in 2017.