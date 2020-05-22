Chargers' Mike Williams Files Trademark Application for 'Whole Lotta'

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams hopes to deliver a breakout 2020 season, so much so that he plans to brand his efforts. According to Williams' attorney, the wideout has formally applied for trademark protection on the phrase "whole lotta," an expression he has used on social media with regularity and one that could potentially become a brand for the fourth-year pro.

Williams becomes the latest in a long line of athletes to file for trademark protection on a phrase. The tactic, if successful, can prevent third parties from profiting off a concept that the player has worked to build while opening the door to branding opportunities for him or her. Earlier this offseason, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady applied for similar protections on the terms "Tampa Brady" and "Tompa Bay," each a reference to his new NFL home. Other notable examples include former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott who successfully trademarked "can't wait," the phrase he uttered during a now-famous postgame interview following an AFC divisional playoff victory.

Still, United States Patent and Trademark Office does not issue those protections easily and could decide that the phrase is either too common or indistinguishable from other, similar phrases to approve the application. While no trademark protection currently exists for the phrase, it has appeared in any number of commercial products and in pop culture. For example, the legendary British band Led Zeppelin had a top-10 hit on the song "Whole Lotta Love" in 1969.

Last year, Williams recorded his first 1000-yard campaign since the Chargers selected him No. 7 overall in 2017. He also led all qualified receivers in yards per reception with 20.4.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH