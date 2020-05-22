ChargerReport
Chargers' Mike Williams Files Trademark Application for 'Whole Lotta'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams hopes to deliver a breakout 2020 season, so much so that he plans to brand his efforts. According to Williams' attorney, the wideout has formally applied for trademark protection on the phrase "whole lotta," an expression he has used on social media with regularity and one that could potentially become a brand for the fourth-year pro.

Williams becomes the latest in a long line of athletes to file for trademark protection on a phrase. The tactic, if successful, can prevent third parties from profiting off a concept that the player has worked to build while opening the door to branding opportunities for him or her. Earlier this offseason, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady applied for similar protections on the terms "Tampa Brady" and "Tompa Bay," each a reference to his new NFL home. Other notable examples include former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott who successfully trademarked "can't wait," the phrase he uttered during a now-famous postgame interview following an AFC divisional playoff victory.

Still, United States Patent and Trademark Office does not issue those protections easily and could decide that the phrase is either too common or indistinguishable from other, similar phrases to approve the application. While no trademark protection currently exists for the phrase, it has appeared in any number of commercial products and in pop culture. For example, the legendary British band Led Zeppelin had a top-10 hit on the song "Whole Lotta Love" in 1969.

Last year, Williams recorded his first 1000-yard campaign since the Chargers selected him No. 7 overall in 2017. He also led all qualified receivers in yards per reception with 20.4.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Chargers' Offseason Ranked No. 10 by ESPN's Bill Barnwell

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Chargers' offseason as the 10th best of any NFL team in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Signing of Bryan Bulaga Ranked as Top Move of Offseason

ESPN's Bill Barnwell rates the Chargers' addition of Bryan Bulaga as the best move by any team this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Bring Back Ryan Groy to Add Depth Along O-Line

The Chargers brought back Ryan Groy, the backup offensive lineman who made nine appearances for the team last season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Stay on West Coast for Preseason Schedule

The Chargers will not leave the West Coast for their preseason slate of four games.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Admits to Struggles with Chargers' Shotgun-Heavy Offense

Melvin Gordon feels the Broncos' focus on inside-zone runs caters to his strengths, a marked difference from the offense he ran with the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Teams Can No Longer Block Assistants from Coordinator Interviews

The NFL passed a resolution Tuesday that prevents teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing from coordinator positions with other clubs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Tweaks Rooney Rule, Adds Requirements for Minority Interviews

The NFL has tweaked the Rooney rule, and more changes could still come.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California Gov. Newsom: Sports Could Return Without Fans in June

California Gov. Newsom said Monday that the state might allow sports to conditionally return in June barring a reverse of the current trendlines for COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn Confirms Chargers Looked into Cam Newton

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed during a radio interview that the team took a look at free-agent quarterback Cam Newton this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers CB Casey Hayward Lands at No. 24 on PFF's All-Decade List

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward finished No. 24 on Pro Football Focus' ranking of the top 101 players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn