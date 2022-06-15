Chargers Minicamp Recap: Takeaways From Day 2

COSTA MESA – Wednesday marked the second and final day of Chargers' mandatory minicamp where the team completed their last practice until they reunite next month at the start of training camp.

They went through individual drills split up by each position group before transitioning into the 7-on-7 portion.

Here's what stood out from Wednesday's practice.

Brandon Staley's standouts from the offseason program

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie minicamp, organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp are officially in the rearview. Players and coaches won't meet again in a practice setting until the end of July.

In reflecting back on which players stood out during the offseason program, Brandon Staley pinpointed wide receiver Jalen Guyton and safety Nasir Adderley as two players who’ve impressed over the last few weeks.

"I think Jalen Guyton was fantastic in the offseason," Staley said. "I think this guy made a lot of big plays for us in the spring – came in and just physically in great shape. [He's] moving great, really did a nice job on special teams to kind of challenge him to be a factor in the kicking game."

Guyton has received looks as the gunner on special teams during minicamp – a role that is somewhat new to him. Staley said he likes Guyton's 4.3 speed to make a difference in getting downfield on protecting kicks and punts.

"I think Nas Adderley has had the same impact on defense," Staley said. "You know Derwin didn't go full speed in the 7-on-7. I thought Nas really showed up. He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary. I think those those two guys for sure kind of stood out to me and had prepared well, they're in great shape physically and mentally have been sharp and I thought that they both had qualities springs."

Austin Ekeler is eager to obtain assistance in the backfield

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler has been an advocate for the Chargers to find him a counterpart in the backfield to help ease his load. The Chargers attempted to do so this offseason by selecting Isaiah Spiller in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft.

Ekeler's only been at the facility for a couple days, but said that his early impressions of Spiller thus far include the rookie rusher being vocal and asking the right questions.

"I understand that I want to play a long time," Ekeler said. "So I want guys to come in and earn some reps. I say 'earn that' because I don't want to be with like 'we have to give Austin a blow because he's tired.' I want someone to be like no, we want to get this guy in there because he's sure he could play."

Ekeler came up in the league through a shared backfield approach alongside Melvin Gordon and he's ready to embrace that with Spiller if the situations presents itself accordingly.

Justin Herbert's focus on film study

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With minicamp coming to a close, Herbert said he'll use some of his time downtime to travel back to his hometown of Eugene, Oregon to spend time with family and friends. He also noted that he'll be brining his laptop with him to thrust himself into more film studies.

"During the season it's very methodical," Herbert said when asked what his film-watching process is like. "It's all kind of sectioned off and we're gonna watch third downs this day, redzone this day, but kind of in the offseason, it's extra work and so it's whatever you feel like that day and a lot of it is self film where I'm watching my footwork, my reads, going through everything like that and kind of studying it that way."

During OTAs, Herbert stated that he's spent a chunk of time working on his footwork to improve his drops. He said he'll continue to throw while up in Oregon, continuing to self-monitor his improved footwork through film studies.

Josh Palmer's growth entering Year 2

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is congratulated by quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer put together a fine rookie season last year, logging 33 receptions, 353 yards and four touchdowns. But now, entering his second year in the league and coming off his first full offseason as a pro, Herbert says the former third-round pick looks different.

"He's been much more confident," Herbert said of Palmer. "He's a guy that came in really early last year and he picked up the offense pretty easily. But this year it's a different Josh Palmer out there. He knows exactly where he's going. We throw a bunch after practice. I feel comfortable with him."

The Chargers are hoping to see a step up from Palmer after learning the ins and outs of the NFL last year as a rookie, and Herbert suggests that bigger things could be on the horizon from him.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.