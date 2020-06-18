ChargerReport
Chargers Minority Owner Bill Fox Dead at 94

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at his home in Point Loma, California on Sunday. He was 94 years old.

"Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable," Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "Huge Chargers fans. When you'd see Bill, whether it had been a day, week, or month since you'd last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn't matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special."

Fox became a part owner of the Chargers in 1966 and remained a part of the team's ownership until his passing. In addition to his ownership of the Chargers, he worked as a television executive for many years. Fox also served as a member of the San Diego Convention and Visitors Bureau's executive committee as well as president of the Zoological Society of San Diego.

"I think that he was just extremely proud to be associated with the Chargers," Billy Fox, Bill's son, said in the same press release. "He was a lover of the Chargers and enjoyed his participation in the organization and being involved in one of the great teams of the NFL.

"I believe he'll be remembered as a great father, a very successful businessman, and a man who pursued passions being his work with television stations, the San Diego Zoo, and the Chargers. But the most important thing for him was his family. That was the number one priority for him."

According to the Chargers, Fox leaves behind two children (Billy and Bonnie) as well as their spouses and grandchildren.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

