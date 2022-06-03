Analysis: Why the Chargers' Addition of DL Morgan Fox Was a Post-Draft Bargain Signing

How does the Chargers' signing of DL Morgan Fox stack up in terms of value?

It’s been a little over two weeks since the Chargers agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The addition of Fox provides the Chargers with yet another intriguing asset to bolster the interior part of the defensive line – an area of the roster that needed change this offseason after last year's lack of production.

While Fox has been in the building and attending the organized team activity portion of the offseason program, the contract details on his newly signed deal were just revealed on Thursday.

Fox’s one-year deal is worth $1,187,500 million with $100,000 guaranteed, per Over The Cap. He has a cap hit of $1,047,500 million.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

So how does this deal fare in terms of value?

Quite simply, it's pretty favorable. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million earlier this week. Certainly, Hicks' track record and service time in the league make him the more superior player, but roughly $9 million better?

Fox enters the fold being one season removed from his 2020 campaign that saw him collect a career-high six sacks under Brandon Staley, who held the duties of the Rams defensive coordinator.

Fox went on to sign with the Panthers last offseason and his production declined in his lone year in Carolina. However, returning to Staley's scheme, plus getting him on a favorable contract, suggest this could evolve into a noteworthy acquisition.

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

“Morgan is tough. He is physical and he is disciplined," Staley said of Fox at OTAs. "He has versatility to play a bunch of different places in the front. The guy, wherever he’s been, whether it’s high school, college or the NFL, has rushed the passer at a high level.

"When it was 2020 and we were with the Rams, Morgan Fox was a starter for us with Aaron [Donald] in there. It’s exciting to join up with him. He’s in that group competing for a role. I was really excited to get Morgan on this team.”

The Chargers see Fox more as an interior player, but he is capable of lining up off the edge if needed. Fox will join Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson among the team's newcomers to help stabilize the defensive tackle spots in between Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa coming off the edge.

If the Chargers can get Fox to show signs of his 2020-self or something close to that mold, the value of this deal from the team perspective is utterly substantial.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.