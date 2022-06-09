Morgan Fox Shares What it's Like to Reunite With Brandon Staley, Join Chargers' Defensive Line Group

Morgan Fox describes what led him to sign with the Chargers and team up with Brandon Staley for the second time.

The theme of the Chargers' offseason was collecting defensive players who've played in Brandon Staley's scheme during prior years. Morgan Fox fits that mold after spending the 2020 season as a member of the Rams with Staley as his defensive coordinator.

Fox agreed to terms with the Chargers on a one-year, $1,187,500 million contract three weeks after the NFL Draft. Fox said there were a lot of moving parts throughout his journey of free agency this offseason after departing from the Carolina Panthers, but stated he was thrilled to hear from Staley and have the opportunity to reunite.

Shortly after signing, the Chargers' organized team activities (OTAs) got underway – a portion of the offseason that is voluntary but is highly encouraged. The team is in the middle of their third and final week of OTAs and Fox has been present throughout each media availability thus far.

Fox spoke with the media this week, marking the first time he's been made available since joining the club.

“Coach Staley knows how to use everyone. He knows how to get the most out of guys," Fox said of Staley, talking from his experience in 2020. "Being able to be a part of this scheme again and being able to move around and have the fun that we had is really exciting."

In just three weeks of getting acclimated to the Chargers, Fox says he's beginning to pickup the scheme rather quickly thanks in part to his previous exposure to the concepts.

“You have the same calls, same verbiage," Fox said. "Just kind of getting used to different techniques and moving around with different guys, but it’s all starting to come back pretty quick.”

The Chargers view Fox primarily as an interior defender, but he does offer versatility to obtain some looks off the edge if needed.

“Honestly, I think that’s probably what I do best – to be able to move around and create matchups at different spots, and be able to win at every position and just be a part of the whole, where everyone else is winning and I’m able to plug in and do my part to help impact a play," he said.

Fox has spent time as a reserve, a role player and as a consistent starter during his five-year career. Staley has already appointed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson as two players who'll get the greatest volume of looks from the two interior spots. Therefore, Fox will serve as a depth figure with position versatility.

"Everyone in the room is awesome," Fox said about the defensive line group. "Great guys. There’s great energy in the room. A super talented room across the board. Everyone in there is talented and extremely good at something. I love being around them, love learning from the guys and the coaches. I’m really grateful and happy to be part of this room.”

